Nagore Robles No Longer Hides What She Has Discovered About Víctor Sandoval: 'he's A…'

Nagore Robles attended Mañaneros this Monday to talk about her participation in Bake Off: Famosos al Horno. The TV personality took advantage of her presence on La 1's set to dedicate a few words to her colleague Víctor Sandoval. "He's a safe bet," Nagore stated, making it clear that the collaborator brings a lot to the small screen.

"He's wonderful," she added about the Madrid native, who is showing his skills as a pastry chef in the culinary competition. Nagore pointed out that Sandoval "gives it his all" in each of his television appearances. Additionally, she noted that with him "you die of laughter, he's very funny," she assured.

Alba Carrillo, a panelist on the aforementioned show, acknowledged that she was the person Sandoval trusted to receive his first baking tips. "But only the first day," she clarified, implying that as a student he wasn't entirely diligent. "It burned my brain...I couldn't," Fonsi Nieto's ex remarked with a laugh.

It should be remembered that in the last episode of the aforementioned public channel show, Víctor Sandoval was nominated to leave the competition. Finally, the jury decided that the one who should hang up the apron was Isabel Gemio. This way, the audience will be able to witness new desserts from the former Sálvame collaborator for at least one more week.

Last November, coinciding with the program's recordings, Ni que Fuéramos asked Nagore Robles how she saw her colleague Víctor Sandoval. Then Belén Esteban took the floor and showed interest in the panelist's role in the cooking show. "You know how Víctor is," began the former Gran Hermano 11 contestant, who then assured: "he's doing super well."

Sandra Barneda's ex then gave more details about the competition Sandoval was doing: "He's funny, quick, and he's making a huge effort. We're enjoying Víctor a lot, he's a gift to have, you already know," the Basque assured then.

Nagore also described her own experience in Bake Off as positive. "I'm very happy making cakes, muffins, and everything we can," she acknowledged, later revealing what the public channel asked of the participants. "TVE wanted humor and that's what it's going to have," she previewed.

Meanwhile, Sandoval tries to keep his apron week by week. Aware that baking isn't his thing, the Madrid native doesn't want to be the next to leave the show.

"I don't want to leave because I'm having a great time," Víctor assured, aware that he's on the edge. A situation that has made him realize that if he doesn't make an effort he could be the next one eliminated.