Montoya Explodes in 'Supervivientes' and Reveals What No One Knows About the Show

Montoya has once again become the protagonist of the latest installment of Supervivientes. A tense face-to-face with his companions led the Sevillian to reveal the truth about the reality show: that "you have to be a person before a contestant." A whole declaration of intent from Montoya, making it clear what he really thinks of his companions.

It all started with a reward that Damián and Manu declined to share with the one from Utrera and Carmen Alcayde. Being excluded, Montoya exploded, unveiling what no one knows about the contest and what is essential for survival: companionship. "They showed once again the selfishness they have," Alcayde agreed.

| Mediaset

Montoya Turns Supervivientes Upside Down

Last Tuesday night began with a new installment of Supervivientes in its version of Tierra de nadie. The discomfort that Montoya expressed on Sunday was still palpable, and yesterday it completely exploded. A reward that neither he nor Carmen Alcayde got to enjoy was the trigger for the tense moment of the night.

Montoya ended up revealing what no one knows about Supervivientes: that "you have to be a person before a contestant," and have some companionship. It all started after the reward challenges.

Manu and Damián obtained rewards and chose to share them with Makoke and Pelayo, respectively. Pelayo, upon obtaining another reward, chose Damián again, excluding other companions. This decision provoked the fury of Montoya and Carmen Alcayde, who felt marginalized by the rest of the contestants.

Carmen expressed her discontent in the Oracle of Poseidon, calling the situation selfish and unfair. Montoya supported her words, stating that "you have to be a person before a contestant," thus censuring the lack of solidarity from the rest.

| Telecinco

"They showed once again the selfishness they have, they seem to me the most selfish people on Earth," the collaborator opined. Montoya could only support the Valencian's reaction and confronted Damián directly. He defended himself from the Sevillian's attack, whom he called "pitiful, critical, and a crybaby."

The tension in Playa Furia is increasing, and there is a clear division among its inhabitants. Montoya and Carmen are going their own way, and this has distanced them from the group feeling. However, for Anita's ex, companionship and solidarity should take priority over resentment.

Montoya Stirs Things Up Again in Supervivientes

Montoya has been having a very complicated few weeks in Supervivientes. The one from Utrera has several open fronts, and there isn't a day when he doesn't explode over one issue or another. On one hand, he keeps a fierce personal confrontation with Manuel that goes beyond his time in Honduras.

On the other hand, he doesn't quite fit in with his group, and the days in Playa Furia are marked by arguments and disagreements. What happened during yesterday's gala adds to the previous tensions between Montoya and some of his companions, like Pelayo. The designer went so far as to call him a "walking meme," and the Andalusian accused Pelayo of being a bad person.

| Mediaset

The situation is aggravated by the presence of Anita Williams and Manuel González, former companions of Montoya in La isla de las tentaciones. Their arrival on the show revived old wounds and unsolved conflicts. Montoya has expressed feeling betrayed and emotionally exhausted by these circumstances.

All this has caused the Sevillian not to feel understood within Supervivientes and that Carmen is the person he can trust. The two have joined forces to support each other, although this behavior has led them to distance themselves from the rest.

Despite this, Montoya had a small hope that his companions would decide to share their rewards with him. Something that didn't happen and led him to reveal the only thing that is essential for survival: companionship.