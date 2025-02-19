The Harsh Confession Mónica Cervera Has Made Before Entering Provisional Prison

Actress Mónica Cervera has been arrested in Marbella for an alleged crime against Heritage. The news has surprised the entertainment world. According to Canal Málaga TV, the actress is currently held in Alhaurín el Grande prison on a provisional basis.

She is in the women's module, awaiting to be brought before a judge in the coming hours. Before her imprisonment, Mónica made a harsh confession to Semana magazine:"I don't want to hear the word television or cinema. I was there in my day, but I never want to go back," making it clear that she doesn't want to remember her past in the entertainment industry.

Cervera has been known for her role in La que se avecina, where she played Amador Rivas's sister. Additionally, she has stood out in cinema with Crimen ferpecto, a film by Álex de la Iglesia that earned her a Goya Award nomination for 'Best New Actress'. However, her life has taken a radical turn in recent years.

The Dark Past of Mónica Cervera Away from Television Spotlights

In January of last year, it was revealed that Mónica Cervera was living on a park bench in Málaga. The news shocked her followers.

Although she admitted to having asked for help to get off the street, she hasn't received enough support. "They have to respect me. I want to be left alone and live as I have chosen to live," she stated.

To a reporter from Fiesta, Mónica Cervera explained her situation. "I'm trying to get out of here on my own steps. I've been waiting a year and a half for the minimum insertion income or the minimum vital income, and I'm just waiting for it to be approved," she said.

Mónica Cervera Confirms She Is Disenchanted with the Entertainment World

Additionally, Mónica Cervera has expressed her annoyance with the sudden media attention. "You've been fifteen years without me and suddenly now you care about me, for what? Sorry for the words, but I'm fed up," added Mónica Cervera.

The details of the alleged crime Cervera is accused of have not yet been disclosed. The situation is uncertain. Meanwhile, the actress remains in prison awaiting a judicial resolution.

Her life has changed drastically since her golden days in television and cinema. Now, she faces an uncertain future following this new controversy.