Meghan Markle No Longer Hides What's Going on with David and Victoria Beckham

For years, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared close ties with David and Victoria Beckham. The two couples were part of the British elite, supported each other at public events, and often aligned on social causes. However, something changed, and although none have spoken directly about the issue, the gestures—or the absence of them—have been more than eloquent.

From Initial Connection to Distance

At first, everything seemed to flow very naturally: David Beckham publicly supported the Invictus Games, one of Prince Harry's most personal initiatives. Meanwhile, Victoria helped Meghan settle into the British fashion circle, recommending designers and praising her style. She even called her "a lovely woman."

Both couples attended the royal wedding, but according to the book The House of Beckham: Money, Sex, and Power by Tom Bower, the friendship began to deteriorate just before that event. What seemed like a solid relationship lost strength over time. One of the causes of the distancing was reportedly the Beckhams' growing success in the entertainment world, which Meghan's circle did not appreciate.

Jealousy, Rumors, and Accusations

A source close to the royalty recently stated that Meghan and Victoria "no longer speak" and that what was once closeness turned into competition. Comparisons between their projects—from documentaries to social media presence—did not help ease tensions. According to the same source, Meghan felt uncomfortable with the media impact of David's documentary and the imminent series about the former Spice Girl.

Another rift reportedly emerged when Meghan allegedly accused Victoria of leaking personal details to the press. That supposed distrust destroyed any possibility of reconciliation, and there is even mention of an incident during a visit to Australia, where Meghan interpreted Victoria's attitude as a snub. Meanwhile, Victoria also reportedly felt unfairly targeted, and what began as a cordial and mutually supportive relationship ended with notable distance between them.

The Clash Between Harry and David That Changed Everything

The most delicate point of this story occurred when Prince Harry directly contacted David Beckham to confront him about alleged leaks to the press by the former footballer. The gesture was interpreted by David as a betrayal. Beckham, who traveled more than 20 hours to support Harry at the 2018 Invictus Games, was reportedly deeply hurt by being ignored by the prince during the event.

Since then, public encounters between the two couples have disappeared. There are no longer joint photos or appearances at key events, and the silence has been more revealing than any statement. A friendship that once filled headlines now seems archived in the past.