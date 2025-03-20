Maximum Surprise: They Uncover the Whole Truth About Jennifer López and King Juan Carlos

Jennifer López and Juan Carlos coincided a few weeks ago in Abu Dhabi on a night where the diva from the Bronx triumphed on stage. The emeritus, a great lover of the performing arts, was present, and now the reason for his presence has come to light. It was all due to the good relationship he maintains with his grandson Froilán, who invited him to the event.

JLo's concert was held as part of the Saadiyat Nights festival and was an epic moment between grandfather and grandson. This contrasts with the latest news about Juan Carlos's health, who has had to cancel his visit to Sanxenxo on medical advice.

| Twitter

The Reality of What Happened Between Jennifer López and Juan Carlos

Jennifer López's concert in the Emirates on February 20th captured media attention due to a very special guest. In the front row was Juan Carlos, who, until that moment, was not known to be a fan of the diva from the Bronx. But the truth is that, despite not being able to dance, the emeritus enjoyed a great night with the singer's hits.

As a month has passed since that moment, the reason for Juan Carlos's 'date' with JLo has just been revealed: to enjoy Froilán. It was the son of Infanta Elena who convinced his grandfather to join him to the concert. They both have an excellent relationship that has been growing and strengthening since Froilán's move to Abu Dhabi.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Juan Carlos only wanted to spend time with him, and Jennifer López's concert gave him the opportunity. That was the main reason that made Felipe's father leave home and enjoy the international singer from the front row.

The moment now contrasts with the latest news about the emeritus's health. Although in the days leading up to the concert there was already talk of a worsening, it has been confirmed in recent days. It was expected a week ago that he would arrive in Sanxenxo to enjoy the regattas, but this trip has been canceled.

After a prior visit to his doctor in Switzerland, it has been deemed advisable for him to stay a few more days for further tests. An unexpected setback that Pilar Eyre confirmed a few hours ago stating that "he is incapacitated."

Although a serious illness is ruled out, it has been learned that his mobility is very limited and that "he is in a wheelchair." Hence, he enjoyed sitting throughout Jennifer López's performance in Abu Dhabi.

Juan Carlos and His Last Night of Partying with Jennifer López

Jennifer López's concert has been the last leisure event where Juan Carlos has been seen. Since that February 20th, the days of the former head of state have passed with discretion and rest. It was expected that his next appearance would be in Galicia, but as already explained, it has not been possible.

Froilán remains with him, who has become one of his greatest supports during his exile. Since he settled, the emeritus has ensured that he lacks nothing and can enjoy his new life in the Emirates. Something he is taking advantage of, as a great change is noticeable in Infanta Elena's son.

| Twitter

The young man currently shows a more athletic appearance and leads a healthier life. "He has improved a lot since he has been in Abu Dhabi," assured Aurelio Manzano. Without a doubt, Froilán has managed to adapt to his new life thanks to the support of Juan Carlos I.

As a token of gratitude, they both enjoyed a night together that has become Juan Carlos's last concert to date.