Maximum Happiness: Maribel Nadal, Rafa Nadal's Sister, Has Already Confirmed Everything

Maribel Nadal has returned to her social media to confirm great news related to her closest circle. Through an Instagram post, Rafa Nadal's sister couldn't hide her happiness as she revealed how united her family is at this moment.

Just a few days ago, it came to light that the tennis player had decided to sell 44.9% of his academy in Manacor (Mallorca). A business move that has now considerably increased his and Xisca Perelló's economic assets.

| Europa Press

Now, after learning this news, Maribel Nadal has taken to Instagram to confirm to her more than 188,000 followers a fact about her family. She has done so through a revealing post.

Through this social network, Rafa Nadal's sister has shared a photo carousel composed of several snapshots from her latest family gathering. However, there is one in particular that has strongly caught her followers' attention.

| Instagram, @mariabel_nadal

In it, we can see Maribel Nadal with her grandmother, her brother, and other family members. An image that has revealed how united the Nadal clan is.

Maribel Nadal Confirms on Social Media a Fact Related to Rafa Nadal and the Rest of Her Family Members

Maribel Nadal has been responsible for sharing on social media this endearing image taken during a family celebration. A snapshot that Rafa Nadal's sister has joined with the following message: “Family. What a beautiful day”.

As expected, this post has not gone unnoticed among Instagram users. So much so that several of her followers didn't want to miss the opportunity to comment on it.

| Europa Press

“The Nadals are handsome, but grandma is always the best,” assured one of Maribel Nadal's followers. “A family of beautiful and good people,” wrote another user.

However, some have wanted to highlight how united this well-known clan has always been. “Family is the most precious thing in our lives, and you are a great example of a united family,” wrote one user.

But not only anonymous people have wanted to take part of their time to react to this post. Well-known faces like Sara Carbonero or athlete Marta Ortega have also commented on this post with several heart emojis.

Meanwhile, as expected, Rafa Nadal didn't take long to react to his sister's post and reposted it through Instagram stories.