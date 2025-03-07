Maximum Happiness: They Have Confirmed the Big News About Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's fans are celebrating. After the controversial images of both actors dining in London, a last-minute update about their relationship has just been confirmed. The information is that they remain friends despite the great stir their images together caused.

On February 14, photos of Ana and Tom dominated all the headlines pointing to a possible romantic relationship between them. The reaction of the Spanish actress was particularly striking, as she appeared angry and indignant with the rumors. It hasn't been easy to deal with the media pressure, but, to this day, Ana and Tom remain friends and continue to meet up.

| Europa Press

Last-Minute Update Confirmed About Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise

The recent public appearance of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise in London has sparked speculation about their relationship. On February 14, they were both photographed leaving a restaurant in London's Soho, provoking multiple reactions. Although they remained silent, sources close to both actors have denied any kind of romance, assuring that their relationship is limited to a professional friendship.

In fact, the big news that has been confirmed is that, despite the media pressure, De Armas and Cruise remain friends. The rumors haven't affected the pair of actors who have decided to continue with their friendship without hiding. International media claim that they have been seen on more occasions, so they don't care if their friendship is questioned.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Prior to the images of their dinner, the Cuban-born actress praised Tom's professionalism and his skill on the set. Her words highlighted the admiration Ana feels for Cruise, with whom she has maintained a sincere friendship for years.

The media attention surrounding their meeting in London hasn't affected their relationship and hasn't prevented them from continuing to enjoy time together. While they avoided letting theories overshadow the Oscars night and tried to keep their distance. Despite this, they maintain regular contact, supporting each other in their respective careers.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise Move On With Their Lives After the Rumors

The Valentine's Day dinner photos, which quickly spread, showed Ana and Tom sharing an evening at a restaurant in London. The complicity and closeness between the two actors didn't go unnoticed by the paparazzi, who didn't hesitate to capture the moment. Subsequently, and after the initial scandal, it was commented that there was no such romantic relationship and that De Armas was only expanding her film contacts.

This information was supported days later when the actress was seen in Madrid with Manuel Anido Cuesta, her current partner. Ana expressed her annoyance at unfounded speculations about her personal life and her possible romance with Cruise. "I'm shocked with you all here, I'm not going to talk to you, I have nothing to say, that's enough," she exploded at the press.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Cruise has remained silent and has stayed completely on the sidelines. At 62 years old, he is used to being continuously paired up, even more so since he broke up with Kate Holmes 13 years ago. Hollywood wants the Top Gun star to fall in love again, and the date with De Armas was a big draw.

However, the existence of a love story has been ruled out, and the friendship between the two actors has been reaffirmed. It's proof of how solid their friendship is and the mutual respect they have for each other.