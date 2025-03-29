Maximum Excitement Over the Latest Thing Kiko Rivera, Brother of Cayetano Rivera, Has Done

Kiko Rivera is in the news today. The reason is that he has moved everyone with what he has done on social media. The well-known DJ and brother of Cayetano Rivera has surprised with some posts dedicated to his three children.

Rivera has shown them how much he loves them and how important they are in his life. Let's remember that the musician has 3 children: Francisco, from his relationship with Jessica Bueno, Ana, and Carlota, born from his marriage to Irene Rosales. Despite his multiple professional commitments, he has always shown that his family is his priority.

That's why, now, he has used his Instagram account to share messages that reflect the deep affection he feels for each of them. A gesture with which he has managed to move both his family and his fans.

Kiko Rivera's Emotional Words

In one of his most notable posts, he shared an image with his eldest son at the Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, home of Sevilla, a team they both support. Joining the photograph, which has one of his singles in the background, he wrote: "Twelve years ago I wrote this song for my son."

Rivera added that in it he expressed "how I felt at that moment." "Son, I'm so proud of you; my little man. I love you."

This message has reflected the love he feels for his firstborn. Also the special connection they share through music and soccer. Hence, whenever they can, they enjoy these hobbies together.

Kiko Rivera and the Musical Dedications to His Daughters

In the same way, Cayetano Rivera's brother has shared a photo with Carlota in which they appear together looking at the phone. The same, which had his single Se me olvidó as the soundtrack, he accompanied with the following text: "I wrote this song for you. That girl who made me forget being alone."

"What a blessing to have you as a daughter. I love you, princess."

Of course, Kiko Rivera hasn't forgotten his little Ana either. He has uploaded a photograph of the two of them posing together with the song he dedicated to her in the background.

Then, he wrote: “Nine years ago I wrote it for you showing what I felt the first time I saw you. My little great love. What a blessing it is to have you as a daughter, I love you, princess.”

This is the way he has told everyone that, besides his wife, Irene Rosales, the three pillars of his life are his offspring. He has dedicated music to them, but also time and much affection, as can be seen in the snapshots he has shared.

They have been crucial for him in facing very difficult moments, both on a family level and even health-wise. Of course, he has also shown something more. Specifically, that he has them as a source of inspiration.