Maximum Concern on 'Survivors' for Montoya: It Hurts and He Can't Stop Crying

Supervivientes is revealing the tension that its contestants have been experiencing in recent days. Specifically, the confrontation between Montoya and Pelayo Díaz has been widely discussed, with Díaz calling his fellow contestant a "meme" before arriving in Honduras. The man from Utrera, deeply hurt by the designer's words, defended himself: "Don't disrespect me with the meme thing, it hurts me."

Carlos Sobera tried unsuccessfully to downplay the term he had just heard: "Don't be offended by the meme thing, Montoya. It's not an insult," the Basque man suggested.

| Mediaset

However, these words didn't help the Supervivientes contestant. In fact, he replied to the host for what he had said.

Montoya Reacts Crying to the Attacks from His Fellow Contestant Pelayo Díaz

"I don't support that comment, it hurts me," he exclaimed as he broke down in tears. A few minutes later, after seeing that the Andalusian had broken down, Carlos Sobera decided to apologize.

He wanted to clarify that it wasn't a lack of respect "because not everyone manages to become a meme." According to the host, it can only be done with people who transcend the screen, "That's why I don't see it as an insult," he insisted.

Then Pelayo apologized, and Sobera did the same: "If I've hurt you, I also apologize."

| Mediaset

The truth is that Montoya's reaction shows that he cares a lot about what others think of him. The former contestant of La isla de las tentaciones didn't stop there but addressed the Asturian, responding in kind. "You've been a meme since you were born," the Andalusian retorted.

Right after, Carlos Sobera gave the floor to Carmen Alcayde and Damián Quintero, who shared their point of view on the matter. Then the host of Tierra de Nadie noticed that Montoya had broken down in tears. A gesture that made it clear he was very affected by what had happened.

The Supervivientes Contestant Couldn't Avoid Feeling Hurt by Pelayo Díaz's Words

Montoya then took the opportunity to explain what had caused him so much pain. "It hurts me because I've relived it," he assured. Then he pointed to Damián, who said he would only win the running on the beach challenge.

Anita Williams's ex, visibly upset, described his fellow contestants' behavior. "That's shameless, I say it like that. Shameless and shameless; it's pathetic," he complained.

| Mediaset

Montoya had no qualms about letting the pain he carried inside show. "You don't know what I've suffered. This is reliving it all," he revealed, then concluded that he, above all, and beyond a meme, is a person.