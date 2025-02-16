Maximum Concern for Camilo Blanes, Son of Camilo Sesto, After His Latest Move

Camilo Blanes, son of the legendary singer Camilo Sesto, has caused great concern due to his recent disappearance from social media. Camilo Blanes has stopped posting content since January 23 and seems to have deleted his account. This has caused anxiety among his fans and family.

The last post Camilo shared on his Instagram account was on January 23. In that post, Blanes wrote a brief but unsettling message: "farewell, see you soon," joined by a kiss emoji.

| Instagram, @sheiladevil

At that time, many followers interpreted these words positively, thinking that Camilo Sesto's son was temporarily saying farewell to go to rehab. "I hope it's to get well taking care of your health," a user wrote to him. "Come back healthy," commented another.

Camilo Blanes, Son of Camilo Sesto, Bids Farewell to His Followers

However, others were not so optimistic: "I don't like that farewell," a concerned follower expressed. It seems that time has proven the pessimists right, as after that last update, Camilo Blanes deleted his account and there has been no news about his whereabouts. This situation has caused great concern among those who follow and care for him.

| Instagram, @hercigal

Many users have turned to social media to try to find information about him. However, the lack of data about Lourdes Ornelas's son is absolute. No one seems to know where he is or what his current situation is.

Concern for Camilo Blanes's mental health had been present long before. Since his father's death, his addictions have severely deteriorated his well-being. His emaciated physical appearance, the poor condition of the house he lived in, inherited from Camilo Sesto, and the strange company he kept had already raised alarm.

Camilo Blanes, Son of Camilo Sesto, Worries His Family

Lourdes Ornelas, his mother, has spoken several times about her son's problems. On the program Fiesta, she stated: "He's not well, it's obvious, he had never reached this degree of self-destruction. I've been seeking help for a long time, but I've hit a concrete wall and my biggest concern is that his life is in danger every day, this disease is cruel."

| Europa Press

Additionally, Lourdes Ornelas has expressed her helplessness at the lack of tools to help her son. Like many families in her situation, she faces a legal system that prioritizes the patient's autonomy, even in extreme cases. This leaves loved ones without resources to intervene before it's too late.

Now, considering the context of Camilo Blanes, his disappearance from social media is, at the very least, alarming. His mother and those around him remain uncertain about his condition and hope for encouraging news soon.