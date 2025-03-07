Mary of Denmark Prepares to Face the Same Problems as Kate Middleton

Prince Joachim of Denmark, the second son of Queen Margrethe II, has decided to follow in the footsteps of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. This way, he will record a documentary where he will tell his personal story.

Having always been in the shadow of his brother Frederik, Joachim embarks on a project titled The Path of Destruction. Harry and Meghan, in their Netflix series, also shared their family tensions and distancing from the royal family.

Joachim of Denmark Follows in Prince Harry's Footsteps

The project will be recorded in a hiking format through mountains and natural landscapes alongside his friend and author Steffen Jacobsen. This way, it will present a deep conversation about the course of their lives.

Although Joachim's approach is more discreet, his life has been marked by family tensions, especially with his brother Frederik. The relationship between the two brothers has been a recurring topic in the Danish media.

So much so, that Princess Marie, Joachim's wife, confirmed in an interview what many already suspected. The relationship between Joachim and Frederik is "complicated." This statement by Marie highlighted an emotional gap that has existed for years.

Mary of Denmark Will Face the Same Problems as Kate Middleton

In this context, a parallel can be drawn with what Kate Middleton, wife of William of England, experienced. The princess had to face the media tensions caused by Harry and Meghan's documentary.

Similarly, Mary of Denmark, Frederik's wife, will have to deal with the exposure of the relationship between her husband and his brother-in-law. Like Kate, Mary will experience the repercussions of this type of exposure, which will put her under the media spotlight.

The distancing between the brothers Joachim and Frederik has been evident over the years. They never shared common interests, and their lives separated even more when they married and formed their respective families.

The Danish Crown Is in the Eye of the Storm

With this project, Joachim seems to follow in the footsteps of other royal members. Like Harry and Meghan, his move to the United States and the desire to tell his story seek to find his own space.

The Path of Destruction promises to be an opportunity to know a more human and closer version of Prince Joachim. This documentary will undoubtedly mark a turning point in the way the royalty relates to their public.