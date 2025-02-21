María José Campanario Makes an Unexpected Turn to Lydia Lozano's Exclusive

María José Campanario became the star signing of the new edition of El Desafío, the successful Antena 3 show. Her addition to the format caused a great surprise among her followers, who did not expect to see her in a challenge of such dimensions. Additionally, María José Campanario has reappeared to give an unexpected twist to the exclusive that Lydia Lozano gave about her health status.

In recent days, Jesulín de Ubrique's wife has been seen in Madrid, preparing intensely to face this new television challenge. This Friday, María José Campanario reappeared before the cameras and cleared up any doubts about her health status.

| RTVE

With a big smile, she assured that she was "very well," thus denying the information spread by Lydia Lozano in Ni que fuéramos. The collaborator had revealed exclusively that Campanario had been admitted to a well-known hospital in Madrid. However, the dentist herself clarified that she was never admitted.

María José Campanario Gives an Unexpected Twist to Lydia Lozano's News

With her statements, María José gave a complete twist to Lozano's exclusive. She not only denied having been hospitalized but also stated that she felt "very happy" and "very eager" to face this new professional stage.

Her words cleared up any concerns among her followers, who were alarmed after the news broadcast on television. Additionally, María José Campanario has uploaded a story to her social media to confirm that she is well, enjoying the sun on a terrace.

| @mery_land_, Instagram

Her participation in El Desafío not only caused expectation but also sparked curiosity about how she would be preparing. Her husband, Jesulín de Ubrique, already competed in the same format and, as expected, offered her some advice.

"He told me to have a great time and enjoy myself," Campanario revealed with enthusiasm. Her words made it clear that she has her husband's unconditional support in this new television adventure.

María José Campanario Talks About Her Illness After Lydia Lozano's Exclusive

Although she denied having been admitted, María José also spoke about her daily struggle with fibromyalgia. Diagnosed years ago, the disease has been a constant challenge in her life.

| Atresmedia

"It's a daily struggle," she confessed sincerely. Despite the obstacles, her positive attitude and determination were evident in her statements.

With her presence in El Desafío, María José Campanario demonstrated that she is ready to surprise and face new challenges. Her public reappearance not only dispelled rumors but also confirmed her good health and enthusiasm for this new stage. Her signing promises to be one of the most talked-about of the season.