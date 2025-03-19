Lydia Lozano Talks Again About the Ylenia Carrisi Case: 'Now I Spill Everything'

Lydia Lozano has left more than one person speechless with the latest and unexpected decision she has made. Although in the past she assured that she was not going to talk about the Ylenia Carrisi case anymore, she has mentioned the topic again during her latest interview: "Now I let it all out without a tear."

This Wednesday, March 19, the magazine Diez Minutos has published the latest conversation they had with this well-known journalist and television collaborator. The conversation revolved around her new book, The Revenge of the Weeping Woman.

| RTVE

However, Lydia Lozano has had no problem addressing other more personal topics, among them, the Ylenia Carrisi case. A matter she promised she would never talk about again.

It was on New Year's Day in 1993 when the daughter of singers Al Bano and Romina Power disappeared at just 23 years old. For years, these two well-known artists did not cease in their search, but over time, their hopes of finding her began to fade.

| Telemadrid

However, on February 19, 2005, Lydia Lozano claimed on the set of the program Salsa Rosa that Ylenia Carrisi was still alive and that she had data to prove it. Finally, that information turned out to be false, and this blunder has joined her throughout all these years.

Now, the television collaborator has spoken again about the Ylenia Carrisi case during her latest interview, although, of course, with all possible prudence and discretion. "Now I let it all out without a tear," the communicator has assured.

Lydia Lozano Mentions the Ylenia Carrisi Case Again in Her Interview: "Now I Let It All Out Without a Tear"

During said interview, journalist Susana Jurado asked Lydia Lozano if her book was therapy for her "when Sálvame ended." A question that the television collaborator has had no qualms in answering:

| en.e-noticies.cat, Redes sociales, Mediaset

"Yes, because at that moment many people were telling me: 'Why don't you retire? Why don't you stay at home?' I believe that you have to keep your mind occupied, and I, as long as I can, will continue working[...]It was my therapy. Thanks to the book, I have shed many layers, I am more myself, and I have learned to put my problems on TV into perspective."

As a result of these statements, the worker of the aforementioned magazine wanted to go a step further. So much so that she did not hesitate to ask Lydia Lozano if she was referring to all the problems that the Ylenia Carrisi case caused her.

"Now I let it all out without a tear. Look, the other day on Ni que fuéramos my colleagues talked about that topic, teasing me, and nothing happened. Everyone congratulated me because they saw that I had overcome it," the interviewee clarified afterward.