Luis Rollán gets serious with Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend: 'I've told him in private'

Luis Rollán gets serious when speaking about the latest information that has come to light regarding David Rodríguez. So much so that he hasn't had any problem defending Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend in front of reporters: "I've told him in private."

It was on January 30 when the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands raised all alarms around this media couple. That day, the organization issued a statement announcing that an investigation had been opened against them for alleged child abuse.

Since then, both Anabel Pantoja and the father of her daughter have remained in the spotlight. So much so that, in recent hours, a concerning rumor has begun to circulate.

As reported on Espejo Público, the influencer's circle has started to suspect David. Additionally, they have questioned the version given by the physiotherapist about what really happened to the little girl.

Now, with Anabel Pantoja's relationship in question, Luis Rollán has decided to step forward. This Wednesday, February 5, the television collaborator got serious to publicly defend his friend and her boyfriend.

So much so that, in front of Europa Press cameras, he hasn't hesitated to assure that he has never distrusted David Rodríguez. Additionally, he wanted to take the opportunity to dedicate a few words to them:

"From here, well, I've told him in private, but from here I send him all my affection, my support, and my love, and that she's not alone, they're not alone."

After publicly showing all his support to Anabel Pantoja and her partner, Luis Rollán shared what he thinks about the latest rumors that have arisen around David.

So much so that, when reporters asked him about the supposed distrust that the influencer's circle has caused toward the physiotherapist, he was very clear about it. "I don't believe any of that. I trust them, both of them," assured the television collaborator.

Additionally, Luis Rollán didn't want to miss the opportunity to dedicate a few words to Anabel Pantoja and her current partner in these tough times of their lives:

"The only thing I can tell you is that she and her partner have all my support... They've had a hard enough time with what they've had to live through for this story to continue.[…]I hear such horrible and ugly things that, honestly, I don't understand or share them."

Finally, Luis Rollán didn't hesitate to make a recommendation to Anabel Pantoja in front of the mentioned news agency: "To put everything in the hands of her lawyers."

"When you consider that the truth is being distorted and you're being accused of things you haven't done, whoever accuses has to prove it," concluded the Telecinco collaborator.