Lidia Torrent, Jaime Astrain and the Latest on Their Crisis: 'it's Not up to Me'

Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain have become two of the main protagonists in our country's social press, all after their latest relationship problems were confirmed. Now, after learning some details about their well-known crisis, Elsa Anka has broken her silence to reveal a last-minute update: "It's not my place to comment."

Rumors about the possible breakup of this media couple originated at the model's 37th birthday party. That day, the First Dates employee decided not to attend the event, a gesture that set off all the alarms.

So much so that part of Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain's circle quickly confirmed their relationship crisis to the magazine ¡Hola!. "Relationships go through stages and circumstances and they want to manage the relationship privately and without assumptions," these people assured.

However, they also wanted to make it very clear that the differences between them "are neither serious nor irreconcilable." Words that hinted that both want to continue fighting for their relationship after five years together and a daughter in common.

Now, despite her discretion, it's Elsa Anka's turn, mother of Lidia Torrent. This Tuesday, February 18, the television presenter attended an event organized by Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

As expected, the media took the opportunity to ask her about her daughter's well-known crisis with Jaime Astrain. At that moment, she had no qualms about making her position clear: "It's not my place to comment."

During the corresponding photocall, presenter Elsa Anka answered all the reporters' questions. However, when a team from Europa Press asked her about Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain's relationship crisis, she was very clear and blunt:

"I know I'm exposing myself to this, but it would seem very illogical for me to comment, wouldn't it?... And I know you understand because it's not my place to comment and I wouldn't want to have a headline about it."

A very different reaction occurred when she was asked how Lidia Torrent is doing. At that moment, she wanted to highlight the "amazing show" her daughter is doing on Bake Off: famosos al horno.

"She's wonderful, unrestrained, fun. She's being herself, I'm enjoying it so much and behind it, there's a lot of work, a lot of stress, many hours, really, no one knows what a show like this is. And I see her great, so I'm happy to see her doing great professionally."

Elsa Anka has been much more cautious when talking about her still son-in-law, Jaime Astrain. However, she had no qualms about assuring that she will always speak well of him in public: "Of course, of course, always." "You won't catch me in a slip-up, for God's sake, heaven forbid," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Lidia Torrent broke her silence in front of the cameras of said news agency on February 14, Valentine's Day. However, although she assured that "couples go through ups and downs," she preferred not to say more than necessary about her crisis with Jaime Astrain.