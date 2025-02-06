Leticia Requejo confirms the news about Isabel Pantoja live, and everyone is amazed.

Leticia Requejo has left viewers speechless by confirming live a previously unknown fact about Isabel Pantoja. The journalist had no qualms about revealing the full name of the person who has started working at the singer's home.

It was a few weeks ago when Antonio Rossi brought this topic to the forefront. The journalist stated on Vamos a ver that the artist had already found someone to take care of household chores.

| Instagram

Since Isabel Pantoja left Cantora in October to move to Madrid, she has been looking for someone to perform these functions. However, due to her distrust, she finally opted to hire someone she trusts completely.

According to Antonio Rossi, this person has been living with the singer and her brother, Agustín Pantoja for about a month. However, Kike Calleja wanted to narrow the circle even further:

| Mediaset

"It's someone from her circle who has agreed to work with them. I understand that she is the president of one of her fan clubs. She has a contract from Monday to Friday, Isabel pays for her round-trip tickets to her city on the weekend, and she has a salary of 800 euros."

Now, Leticia Requejo has managed to leave the viewers of TardeAR speechless by sharing live the full name of Isabel Pantoja's new housekeeper.

Leticia Requejo surprises by confirming live a fact about Isabel Pantoja's current life

This Wednesday, February 5, the collaborators of TardeAR dedicated part of their broadcast to discussing all the news related to the Pantoja clan. However, although they talked about Anabel's delicate situation, Leticia Requejo managed to surprise the audience with an unexpected fact.

The television collaborator took advantage of her latest intervention in this format to reveal the identity of Isabel Pantoja's new assistant. A detail that came to light weeks after this news became known.

| Mediaset

Apparently, according to Leticia Requejo, the first choice for the position was Celeste Rodríguez, a person of utmost trust for the artist and who also lives in Madrid.

However, she would have rejected the proposal, which led Isabel Pantoja to continue searching within her most trusted circle until finding the right person.

Finally, Leticia Requejo assured that the chosen one was Mari Ángeles, president of the artist's fan club in Valencia, who accepted the singer's proposal.

As confirmed by the journalist live, this woman will work from Monday to Friday for the minimum wage. Additionally, she has had to set aside her personal life to join the artist at a time when she needs her the most.