Lara Álvarez, Perico Durán and the Exclusive Everyone Seeks: 'I'm Trying...'

Lara Álvarez has broken her silence through a new interview to confirm the exclusive that everyone was seeking about her current partner, Perico Durán. "I'm trying to enjoy this moment," the presenter has clearly stated.

It was last November when Diez Minutos raised all the alarms around this well-known Asturian journalist by claiming that she was excited about her new romance.

| en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES, Instagram, @pericoduran

Since then, and just as she has done all these years, Lara Álvarez has avoided by all means talking about her love life to the press. Until now.

This very Friday, February 14, the news portal Informalia has published the latest and revealing interview of this well-known television presenter. During her chat with Beatriz Cortázar, the communicator has talked, among other things, about her new projects and her departure from Mediaset.

However, the statements that have attracted the most attention have been those related to the pilot Perico Durán. Without mincing words, Lara Álvarez has acknowledged that she is "very happy," both professionally and sentimentally.

| Mediaset

However, when asked if her current partner has already proposed marriage, she revealed how uncomfortable she feels talking about these topics in public. Although she had no problem confirming her current romantic relationship.

"You know I don't feel very comfortable talking about these things and even though I try to normalize it. It's absurd to deny our relationship and I even think it's fair to share my happiness because I also receive a lot of affection from the media," Lara Álvarez clarified.

Lara Álvarez Reveals the Exclusive About Perico Durán That Everyone Seeks

After some time away from the media spotlight, Lara Álvarez has given a new interview in which she has confirmed several details related to her love story with Perico Durán.

| Instagram, @pericoduran

So much so that, when asked if her current projects include becoming a mother, the journalist was very clear about it: "I'm not closing myself off to anything."

However, she wanted to make it clear that, "from the current tranquility, I'm trying to enjoy this moment of getting to know each other calmly. Without the anxiety of knowing that you're going to leave for four months to an island," Lara Álvarez added afterward.

Additionally, Perico Durán's current partner has assured that she is a "very emotional person, but I also like to structure my life." That's why she considers that "feelings are not easily given when you know you have to leave for a long time."

"Whenever I read things like: 'What's wrong with Lara Álvarez that she doesn't last in her relationships?'... I think it wasn't easy for me to maintain a bond with the life I had," she concluded.