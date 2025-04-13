King Frederick and Mary of Denmark: The Whole Truth About Their Possible Breakup

Frederik and Mary of Denmark have gone through one of the most complicated crises of their marriage, facing strong rumors and media pressure. More than a year ago, photos of Prince Frederik strolling through Madrid with Genoveva Casanova were published, sparking speculation about a possible extramarital affair. However, the royal couple has managed to overcome this situation with discretion and commitment.

The Photos and the Public Reaction

The images of then-Prince Frederik in Madrid, walking alongside Mexican Genoveva Casanova through El Retiro Park, surprised everyone. The relationship between them was not known, which unleashed a wave of questions about their connection. Meanwhile, the media focused their attention on Frederik, who kept up with his commitments and his marriage, while Genoveva decided to disappear from the public eye.

The crisis left a great media tension, but Prince Frederik kept his royal schedule, while Mary, his wife, showed a more reserved and serious attitude in her public appearances. This increased speculation about the impact of the rumors on their marriage, but Queen Mary kept moving forward with her work in the Crown.

Change of Throne and the Arrival of Frederik and Mary as Kings

Just a month after the publication of the photos, Queen Margrethe of Denmark surprised by abdicating the throne and handing the crown to her son, Frederik. This decision was interpreted by many as a way to protect the image of the royal family after the rumors caused by the photos. Although the queen had always expressed her desire to keep the throne until the end, the succession was brought forward.

In 2023, Frederik and Mary were officially proclaimed as the new kings of Denmark. During the ceremony, the royal couple shared a discreet kiss on the balcony, which was interpreted as a way to dispel the rumors of a possible infidelity. A few days later, Mary traveled to Australia, her native country, to reflect and find calm amid the media whirlwind.

New Beginnings and Their Busy Schedule

Over time, Frederik and Mary have resumed their responsibilities as monarchs with renewed commitment. On their latest state visit to Paris, they were received by Mayor Anne Hidalgo and took a romantic stroll along the Seine. Their schedule has been full of international commitments, covering topics of Defense and Health, areas in which they are both very involved.

Additionally, the royal couple has faced criticism for the increase in their budget since Frederik ascended to the throne, with a 15% increase. The media pointed to this increase as a "hidden salary," although the Royal House explained that now there are two people in the palace, instead of just one.