King Charles Talks to His Son Harry and Everything Takes a Turn with Meghan Markle: Confirmed

King Charles III has made a decision that could change Prince Harry's future. Amid the uncertainty surrounding his health, the British monarch wants to solve all matters before it's too late. Among his greatest concerns is his younger son's relationship with Meghan Markle, whose marital crisis seems increasingly evident.

According to El Nacional, Charles III has offered Harry the support of the best lawyers. His intention is that, in case Harry and Meghan Markle divorce, the duchess doesn't get more than what he considers fair. The king's priority is to protect the financial stability and image of his son, Harry, and his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

| Instagram, @meghan

Charles III Takes Action Amid Possible Separation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the Royal Family in 2020, the relationship between Harry and Meghan has been surrounded by controversies. The couple has been at the center of multiple controversies, and their distancing from the British royalty has been evident. However, rumors about tensions in their marriage have been increasing in recent months.

Charles III has never looked favorably upon Meghan Markle's attitude within the Royal Family. According to El Nacional, the monarch believes that the Duchess of Sussex has negatively influenced his son and weakened his bond with the Crown. Now, with his health in a delicate phase, the king wants to ensure that Harry isn't harmed if the breakup is confirmed.

Leaks about the supposed divorce indicate that Meghan Markle could demand a large financial compensation. There is talk of figures exceeding 80M dollars, in addition to agreements on the custody of Archie and Lilibet, and the possible retention of her duchess title. In this scenario, Charles III has decided to intervene.

| Europa Press

A Legal Team to Shield Prince Harry

Charles III intends to prevent Meghan Markle from excessively benefiting from a potential divorce. To this end, he has provided his son with a top-tier team of lawyers. His goal is for the process to be handled discreetly and for Harry not to be harmed.

According to El Nacional, Charles III has made it clear that his priority is to protect the interests of the British Crown. The monarch wants to avoid a new media scandal and prevent Meghan Markle from using the separation to further damage the monarchy's image.

Despite his delicate health condition, Charles III seems to be intervening in Harry's life for what he considers positive. With the uncertainty of the king's health and the future of Harry and Meghan Markle, everything points to the British Royal Family potentially facing a new chapter of tension soon.