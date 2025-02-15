Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
Logo Facebook
Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez posing together, Sofía with dark hair and Kiko with short hair, both with serious expressions.
Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez once again stir up social media | Camara Europa Press, Mediaset
PEOPLE

Kiko Jiménez, Sofía Suescun and the Most Desired Exclusive: 'This Is a Dream'

Rumors about the possible and anticipated wedding of Kiko Jiménez and Sofía Suescun have increased considerably

by

Vanesa González

Kiko Jiménez and Sofía Suescun return to social media to share the most anticipated exclusive news with their followers. Through a new post, the influencer's fans have been able to see her dressed in white: "This is a dream."

For all these years, Sofía has insisted repeatedly that she doesn't need to walk down the aisle with Kiko. However, for the past few months, rumors about the couple's possible and eagerly awaited wedding have been circulating strongly.

Kiko Jiménez and Sofía Suescun set off all the alarms on social media | Instagram, @sofia_suescun

Now, Sofía Suescun has managed to stir up social media with the latest and revealing post she shared on her Instagram profile. In it, we can see Kiko Jiménez's girlfriend in front of a well-known bridal shop.

"I came to experience what it would be like to dress in white," the content creator stated, thus sowing doubt among her followers.

Sofía Suescun browsing a selection of wedding dresses in a store.
Sofía Suescun tries on wedding dresses | Instagram, @sofiasuescun

Moreover, although she has avoided confirming or denying her possible wedding plans, Sofía Suescun wanted to share with her Instagram community the three dresses she liked the most.

Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez Set Off All the Alarms Through Social Media

The first design Sofía Suescun chose is a fitted white dress, with a strapless neckline and beading and lace details. However, the most striking feature of this model is its sleeves with shoulder pads and subtle transparencies.

Sofía Suescun trying on two different wedding dresses in a fitting room, labeled
Sofía Suescun tries on several options | Instagram, @sofiasuescun

The second design chosen by Kiko Jiménez's girlfriend also features beading and lace on the upper part, with a fitted corset-style bodice that enhances her figure.

This time, the skirt, made of semi-transparent white fabric, reveals her legs, creating a perfect balance between elegance and sensuality, characteristics that perfectly define Sofía Suescun's style.

Sofía Suescun smiling trying on a sparkling wedding dress in a store with assistants helping.
Sofía Suescun has her favorite dress | Instagram, @sofiasuescun

However, there is no doubt that the third design has been Sofía Suescun's favorite. So much so that the young woman couldn't help but get emotional when showing it in her post.

"This is a dream, I think I already have my favorite," Sofía Suescun stated. An opinion that, judging by the comments she received, is shared by a large part of her followers.

Nevertheless, there are also those who have opted to criticize the choices Sofía Suescun made. "All three are hideous," "they don't match your style at all," or "too much lace and sparkle" are just some of the messages she received.

It is an impressive princess-cut dress, with a voluminous skirt, shiny details, and an imposing train; this model seems straight out of a fairy tale.

➡️ People

More posts: