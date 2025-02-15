Kiko Jiménez, Sofía Suescun and the Most Desired Exclusive: 'This Is a Dream'

Kiko Jiménez and Sofía Suescun return to social media to share the most anticipated exclusive news with their followers. Through a new post, the influencer's fans have been able to see her dressed in white: "This is a dream."

For all these years, Sofía has insisted repeatedly that she doesn't need to walk down the aisle with Kiko. However, for the past few months, rumors about the couple's possible and eagerly awaited wedding have been circulating strongly.

| Instagram, @sofia_suescun

Now, Sofía Suescun has managed to stir up social media with the latest and revealing post she shared on her Instagram profile. In it, we can see Kiko Jiménez's girlfriend in front of a well-known bridal shop.

"I came to experience what it would be like to dress in white," the content creator stated, thus sowing doubt among her followers.

| Instagram, @sofiasuescun

Moreover, although she has avoided confirming or denying her possible wedding plans, Sofía Suescun wanted to share with her Instagram community the three dresses she liked the most.

Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez Set Off All the Alarms Through Social Media

The first design Sofía Suescun chose is a fitted white dress, with a strapless neckline and beading and lace details. However, the most striking feature of this model is its sleeves with shoulder pads and subtle transparencies.

| Instagram, @sofiasuescun

The second design chosen by Kiko Jiménez's girlfriend also features beading and lace on the upper part, with a fitted corset-style bodice that enhances her figure.

This time, the skirt, made of semi-transparent white fabric, reveals her legs, creating a perfect balance between elegance and sensuality, characteristics that perfectly define Sofía Suescun's style.

| Instagram, @sofiasuescun

However, there is no doubt that the third design has been Sofía Suescun's favorite. So much so that the young woman couldn't help but get emotional when showing it in her post.

"This is a dream, I think I already have my favorite," Sofía Suescun stated. An opinion that, judging by the comments she received, is shared by a large part of her followers.

Nevertheless, there are also those who have opted to criticize the choices Sofía Suescun made. "All three are hideous," "they don't match your style at all," or "too much lace and sparkle" are just some of the messages she received.

It is an impressive princess-cut dress, with a voluminous skirt, shiny details, and an imposing train; this model seems straight out of a fairy tale.