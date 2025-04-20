Kike Calleja Lets Slip and Reveals Who Will Be the Winner of 'Survivor 2025'

Kike Calleja couldn't help but reveal who will be proclaimed the winner of the current edition of Survivors. The collaborator of Vamos a ver revealed live the name of the contestant who will take 200,000 euros. According to him, it is Montoya's ex who will claim the victory.

In a moment of the discussion on the aforementioned Telecinco show, Pepe del Real hinted that the former contestant of Temptation Island could win the final. "I already predict that Montoya wins and it doesn't matter what he does," the collaborator stated.

In response to this statement, Kike Calleja jumped in with his verdict. "Anita has a much better chance of winning Survivors," affirmed Terelu Campos's ex, very sure of his words.

Kike Calleja Considers That Anita Will Be the Winner of Survivors

Alejandra Prat, without agreeing with any of her colleagues, also wanted to show her point of view. "Montoya has a lot in his favor, but I think the contest can turn around without one realizing it," the Dane suggested. She added: "No one is guaranteed to win," she explained, not wanting to side with the other panelists.

Apart from the winners, Kike Calleja recently put forward what the ex-couple's environment thinks about the possibility of reconciliation. According to the journalist, those surrounding Anita Wiliams and Montoya are "radically against" them being reunited romantically.

It is still unclear if the Catalan and the Andalusian will reunite their hearts. Meanwhile, Kike Calleja has hinted that beyond Survivors 2025 "There are things that have happened these past months that we haven't told, which the families are trying to cover up."

The Audience Keeps Expectant About What Will Happen With Anita and Montoya

Next, the panelist warned Montoya about his approach to Anita in the Telecinco reality show. "I understand in the end that Montoya is letting himself go, but when he leaves Survivors, we'll see how much it costs him to recover," Calleja remarked.

It will be in early June when the survival contest is expected to end, in which Kike Calleja also participated in the previous edition. This circumstance gives the journalist an advantage to know what the participants feel and how they are experiencing the program from the inside.

While waiting to find out who will win the reality show, the audience is witnessing a rollercoaster of emotions starring Anita and Montoya. The former contestants of Temptation Island have become the main focus of what is happening in Honduras, especially now with the unification of the groups. The viewer will now have the opportunity to see how the ex-couple handles themselves and how they survive in the most adverse circumstances.