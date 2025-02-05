Joaquín Sánchez, Susana Saborido, and their daughters announce the best news: 'We're going to...'

Joaquín Sánchez, Susana Saborido, and their daughters leave viewers speechless by announcing the best of news. After spending their whole lives glued to their mobile devices, the family has decided to take advantage of their latest trip to address this small problem: "We're going for total disconnection."

This Wednesday, February 5, at 10:45 PM, Antena 3 will air a new episode of El Capitán en América. Through this new program, the network is documenting, in great detail, Joaquín's family's trip across the United States.

During their adventure, Joaquín Sánchez, Susana Saborido, and their two daughters are experiencing all kinds of adventures. Something that the former player has confessed in front of the cameras of this format.

As we have seen in a preview of El Capitán en América, the athlete has once again opened up to reveal the reason why he decided to embark on this adventure.

"On this trip, I'm going to be able to do things I don't normally do," Joaquín Sánchez has assured. This way, and after stating that he's "very proud of who I am," Susana Saborido's husband has confirmed how happy he feels to be able to enjoy his family to the fullest.

Additionally, the athlete has also expressed his excitement about being able to live "such crazy adventures" with his wife and daughters. So much so that, in the latest episode, we're going to see how the four of them face one of the toughest challenges of their lives: "We're going for total disconnection."

Joaquín Sánchez and his family face a new challenge

There's no doubt that, during the next episode of El Capitán en América, this family is going to experience one of the most challenging but enriching stops of their journey. Joaquín Sánchez, Susana Saborido, and their two daughters are going to have the opportunity to connect deeply with themselves and with nature.

This Wednesday, the four of them will face a completely different challenge from what they've experienced so far: a day without a mobile phone, without Wi-Fi, and without an internet connection.

During their first visit to Arizona, Joaquín Sánchez, Susana Saborido, and their two daughters will not only have the opportunity to enjoy the stunning landscapes of the area. Additionally, the Andalusians will set aside technology to fully immerse themselves in the local nature and culture.

This way, this famous family will be able to experience firsthand what the day-to-day life of the area's inhabitants is like. And all thanks to the great opportunity that this format has provided them.

Joaquín Sánchez, Susana Saborido, and their daughters will have the chance to meet a local family, who will teach them their traditions and lifestyle, far from the digital hustle and bustle. Without the distraction of screens, Joaquín will have to find new ways to connect with his loved ones.