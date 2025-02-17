Iñaki Urdangarin Does Something with Infanta Cristina That Leaves Many Speechless

Iñaki Urdangarin has recently surprised with what he has done with Infanta Cristina: he has shown interest in her health condition. A few weeks ago, Juan Carlos's daughter suffered a domestic accident while she was at Zarzuela. Her appearance with her arm in a sling and mobility issues in her left foot raised alarms.

It also concerned her ex-husband, Iñaki, who quickly showed interest in the condition of his former wife. As close sources affirm, Urdangarin frequently asked his son Pablo about Cristina.

| Instagram, Iñaki Urdangarin

Iñaki Urdangarin Surprises with the Latest Thing He Has Done with Infanta Cristina

A few weeks ago, Infanta Cristina was seen with her arm in a sling and mobility issues in her left foot. Despite not wanting to comment on the reason for this situation, it was known that she had suffered a domestic accident at Zarzuela. Iñaki Urdangarin's ex-wife went to her primary care doctor in Barcelona for a check-up.

During this time while she has been convalescing, her ex-husband, Iñaki, has done something with Infanta Cristina that has left everyone speechless. Specifically, Urdangarin has shown interest in his ex-wife's health condition after learning about the incident through the press.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Cristina's domestic accident caused some alarm and has put her in the media spotlight due to this unexpected event. This, in turn, led Iñaki to find out through the media that his ex-wife had an accident.

Since their divorce, the relationship between Urdangarin and Infanta Cristina is completely nonexistent. They both avoid meeting at all costs and take turns not to see each other when they go to watch Pablo play handball. This is why the fact that Iñaki has shown interest in his ex-wife's health has drawn significant attention.

As published by Monarquía Confidencial, through their son Pablo, Urdangarin has received detailed information about her well-being and recovery. Iñaki has been in contact with him to learn about Cristina's health progress and get the latest updates.

Iñaki Urdangarin Shows Interest in Infanta Cristina's Health

Pablo has been responsible for building bridges with his parents and trying to make their relationship smooth. However, the breakup is very recent and Cristina is not willing to forgive the grievance she suffered from Iñaki.

Meanwhile, the former Duke of Palma tries to make the relationship as smooth as possible, especially for the well-being of their children. Although they are all of legal age, they still have to agree not to meet at certain times.

| Europa Press

Since Cristina resides most of the time in Barcelona, it is Pablo who spends the most time with her. Hence, he was the first one Iñaki called to find out how the Infanta is doing after her domestic accident.

According to reports, although no serious injuries were reported, the impact was significant enough for the Infanta to need a sling. In her latest appearance at her cousin's wedding in Greece, Cristina still had mobility issues in her left foot.

| Instagram

During this time, the Infanta has been surrounded by her close circle, who have been alert to her recovery. Her children have been in constant contact with her, showing their concern and interest in her recovery.

Also Iñaki who, despite the divorce, has shown his affection and support toward the Infanta. Their relationship, which has gone through different stages, continues to show signs of mutual respect.