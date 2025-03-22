Shock at Telecinco Over What Amador Mohedano Has Done with a Collaborator

Last Monday, the program TardeAR shook Telecinco with an exclusive report about Amador Mohedano. The news has caused a great stir in the network and among followers of the Jurado family's media universe.

The program contacted Marta Amaya, who was allegedly Amador's lover during his marriage to Rosa Benito. The artist did not hesitate to speak clearly about her relationship with Amador Mohedano and the labor practices that, according to her, he carried out at Rocío Jurado's concerts.

Marta Amaya claimed that Amador Mohedano made them work without registering them with Social Security: "He didn't register us. If I go to request a work history and I have 20 days out of 10 years with Rocío, well, you tell me, he has robbed us," she confessed. Her statements were a cold shower for the family's followers and have opened a new front for Amador Mohedano.

Telecinco Reports the Latest on Amador Mohedano

But it wasn't the only accusation. Amaya insisted that Mohedano scammed many people: "There were only 70 musicians, I was part of the flamenco section, not just me," she revealed. A devastating testimony that questions Amador Mohedano's labor management in those years.

As if that weren't enough, the dancer also confirmed having had an affair with him and that they haven't been in contact for years. With these words, Amaya unveiled another unknown facet of Rosa Benito's ex-husband.

But the moment of greatest tension came when collaborator Leticia Requejo tried to contact Amador Mohedano live. The response from Rocío Jurado's brother left everyone speechless. "Amador Mohedano is very angry, he says she is shameless and hung up on me," Requejo reported to the general surprise of the set.

Impact on Telecinco Over What Amador Mohedano Did with a Collaborator

Nobody expected this reaction. His interview on ¡De Viernes! seemed to have mended fences with the network, but his attitude with the Telecinco journalist has caused a great impact among the network's followers. Hanging up the phone live has been interpreted as a gesture of contempt toward the program and its audience.

In the TardeAR set, the reaction was immediate. The collaborators couldn't believe what had happened. The audience, meanwhile, exploded on social media, commenting on the unexpected turn in Amador's attitude.

The scandal is served. Telecinco continues to analyze the information and new revelations are not ruled out. Will Amador Mohedano speak to give his version? Will he respond to Marta Amaya? Time will tell.