This Is the Illness that Affected Frederik, the Deceased Son of Robert of Luxembourg

Frederik de Nassau, the youngest son of Robert of Luxembourg, has passed away at 22 years old after battling a rare mitochondrial disease. The family has communicated their loss with great sorrow, expressing their admiration for the young man's strength.

His father, through the POLG Foundation, has shared an emotional message in which he recalls Frederik's courage and sense of humor, even in his final days. The young man passed away on February 28, surrounded by his loved ones until the end.

In the statement, his father recounted that he was able to say goodbye to each family member, showing admirable serenity. His mother, Julie Elizabeth Houston Ongaro, also highlighted his positive spirit and ability to find light in the most difficult moments.

Robert of Luxembourg's Son: What Did He Die From?

Frederik suffered from a mitochondrial disorder caused by mutations in the POLG gene. A condition that affects the functioning of mitochondria, essential for energy production in the body's cells.

These mutations prevent the body from obtaining the energy needed to keep vital organs functioning. Some of them are the brain, muscles, liver, and nervous system. The symptoms of this condition can vary widely in each patient.

However, in many cases, they include muscle weakness, coordination problems, difficulties in speech and swallowing, progressive vision loss, and seizures. As it progresses, the deterioration affects mobility and other essential functions.

The Importance of Research

In recent years, Frederik's family had actively worked on raising awareness about this condition. Through the POLG Foundation, they promoted campaigns to advance research and improve the quality of life for those suffering from mitochondrial diseases.

Frederik's passing has highlighted the lack of effective treatments for this condition. Robert of Luxembourg, his father, has reaffirmed his commitment to continue fighting for greater investment in this field.

With their testimony, they have aimed to give visibility to a little-known disease that affects many people worldwide. Frederik leaves a legacy of courage and resilience, remembered by his family and friends as a young man full of life.