Hollywood Goes Blank: An Ex of Brad Pitt Has Confirmed the Open Secret

All of Hollywood has been left stunned by the statements that Brad Pitt's ex has confessed in a magazine. Gwyneth Paltrow has broken her silence, revealing for the first time what it was like for her to date the famous actor. "It's like having dated, I don't know, Prince William," she said about the mark he left on her life.

The 52-year-old actress recalled those times when she and Pitt graced the covers of magazines. They were one of the most famous couples of the nineties, and Paltrow claims that "people will always talk about it." She has fond memories of her past with Brad, although she acknowledges that "it's very intriguing."

Talking about Brad Pitt is talking about one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. At just 23 years old, he began to stand out in the world of acting. His talent, charisma, and, why not say it, attractiveness made Brad become a total 'sex symbol'.

He has a long list of conquests behind him, and one of them has broken her silence in her most sincere interview. It is Gwyneth Paltrow, who had a romance with Pitt in the 90s. "It's like having dated, I don't know, Prince William," the American actress confessed.

It was an open secret that Paltrow and Brad's romance dominated the headlines of many media outlets for years. However, this hasn't prevented the actress's confirmation from impressing all of Hollywood. Especially because it's the first time she publicly reveals what her relationship with Brad meant to her.

"People will always talk about it," she admitted, aware that this part of her life continues to generate interest years later. Paltrow met Brad Pitt when she was just 22 years old and he was 29, during the filming of the movie Seven. The chemistry between them was instant, and the relationship quickly blossomed.

However, according to Paltrow, it was marked by constant media attention. In the interview, she expresses that, although she was always aware of the interest it caused, she now finds it much more fascinating. As much as having dated Kate Middleton's husband.

Brad Pitt's Most Romantic Side

After the breakup in 1997, Paltrow has described her relationship with Pitt as an intense experience. She has fond memories of him, although she admits that he is "a very intriguing character." "I'm still a big fan of his," she confessed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2020.

Now, Brad's ex recalls her romantic past with the actor, reminiscing about some anecdotes shared with him. One of them was how during the filming of a movie, she requested a short break to celebrate her birthday with Pitt. He had traveled to where she was to enjoy Paltrow's anniversary together.

"He was there to celebrate my birthday with me," she recalls, revealing the actor's most romantic side. Although their romance ended decades ago, Paltrow and Pitt maintain a cordial and respectful relationship. They have publicly shown cordiality on several occasions, proving that time has healed the wounds of the past.

Today, Gwyneth Paltrow is completely happy in her marriage to a well-known film director, who respects her past and her friendship with Pitt. It was, after all, an important and indelible part of her life that will always be a part of her.

Thanks to that relationship, she managed to learn many things and better handle media exposure. For her, having been with Brad Pitt was not just a stage in her life, but also a milestone in her acting career and personal growth.