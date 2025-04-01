Harsh Criticism of Ana Rosa Quintana for What She Has Said About Paolo Vasile

Three years after Paolo Vasile's departure from Mediaset, Ana Rosa Quintana has opened up about her former boss. The journalist appeared on the podcast Poco pasa para cómo está la tele and was very critical of the Italian advisor. Among many other things, Ana Rosa questioned his decisions and stated that "Mediaset doesn't miss him."

These statements by the journalist have caused a great stir, and the presenter has received harsh criticism. Especially because during Vasile's era, Ana Rosa almost became his right-hand woman and cried at his farewell. Now, however, she lashes out at him and practically accuses him of Telecinco's decline.

Ana Rosa Quintana Lashes Out at Paolo Vasile

Paolo Vasile was for years the architect of Mediaset's success, his risky bets paid off and placed Telecinco at the top. However, everything that goes up must come down, and the golden age of the network ended, dragging the Italian down. Three years after his dismissal, Ana Rosa, who was Vasile's favorite, has opened up about her former boss.

She did so on the podcast Poco pasa para cómo está la tele where she didn't hold back in lashing out at Paolo. "Mediaset doesn't miss him, he completed his cycle," Ana Rosa said about these three years without the CEO.

But the presenter didn't stop there and took it a step further. During the interview, she questioned some of the decisions Paolo made during his time at Mediaset. "He made serious mistakes, he should never have let Pasapalabra or El Hormiguero go," she stated.

These statements have led to Ana Rosa receiving harsh criticism for how she has lashed out at her former boss of many years. Especially because during Vasile's era, she enjoyed his protection and even publicly praised his work as CEO.

Not to mention, at Paolo's farewell, Ana Rosa embraced him while highlighting his career. "Someone very important in our country's communication who has made television history is leaving," she said on her program.

Ana Rosa Quintana Condemns Paolo Vasile

Three years ago, Ana Rosa defended Vasile, denying that the Italian had been dismissed due to declining viewership. "Paolo is leaving mainly because this has been decided for a long time, there is no dismissal," she explained emphatically.

For her, the change in leadership at the company was a significant shift because Vasile has been a key figure in Mediaset's growth. Through her statements, Ana Rosa made it clear that Paolo's departure represented a turning point in the network's history.

"I want to personally thank him for his generosity, his friendship, and how he has defended all of us who work here," she added very emotionally. After these words, they both embraced in a heartfelt hug witnessed by the entire audience.

Now, Ana Rosa's discourse about Vasile has changed, and she has publicly dealt him an unexpected blow. If in the past she celebrated that "he had changed our country's television," in her latest interview she accuses him of having "made serious mistakes." In addition to assuring that Mediaset doesn't "miss him."

No one can explain the reason for this change of opinion and why Ana Rosa lashes out at Vasile in this way. What is clear is that the presenter hasn't agreed with the decisions the Italian made during his time at Telecinco.