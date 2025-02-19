Harry and William Have 'a Secret Brother' and He Has Broken His Silence: 'i Know What I...'

An Australian has claimed for years to be the son of King Charles III and Camilla and, therefore, the brother of Princes Harry and William. Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 56, is convinced of his royal lineage and has attempted to get the British royal family to acknowledge him. Despite this, he has not received a response so far.

A Story Full of Mystery and a Battle for Recognition

Faced with this lack of recognition, Dorante-Day has expressed his desire to meet Harry, with whom he believes he shares more than people imagine. "We are the black sheep of the royal family, I think we have a bond," he stated in a recent interview. "He has been screwed over by his father, he has unfinished business with Charles; like me," he said, speaking of the Duke of Sussex.

"If I had the chance to meet him, the first thing I would do is give him a big hug, I think he needs it," he assured. Dorante-Day also harshly criticized the accusations against Prince Harry and stated that many of them are unfair. He also showed his support for Meghan Markle: "People have been racist and insensitive with Meghan, she should respond without fear of being judged," he concluded.

An Origin Shrouded in Mysteries and a Fight for the Truth

Dorante-Day was born on April 5, 1966, in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, and was adopted at only eight months old before his family moved to Australia. He claims that his adoptive grandmother confessed on her deathbed that he was the son of Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. "I know what happened to me," he stated, referring to the rejection received by the English Royal House.

His theory suggests that the couple began their relationship in 1965, a year before his birth. During that period, Camilla would have disappeared from British social life and Charles would have been sent to Australia nine months before he was born.

To prove his story, he has published photographic comparisons highlighting the resemblance he and his children would have with the British royal family. "Every time I look at my son Liam or my daughter Meriam, I see Queen Elizabeth," he stated.

The Rejection of the Royal Family and the Search for DNA Proof

Despite Dorante-Day's insistence, the British monarchy has never commented on his case. In the face of the Royal House's silence, he has announced his intention to take legal action to demand a DNA test to confirm his kinship. Additionally, he believes that his wife Elvianna has many similarities with Meghan Markle, which would strengthen his connection with Harry.

"The opportunity to talk to them would be truly revealing," he commented. He has also publicly defended the Duke of Sussex against criticism, expressing his outrage at the way he has been treated. "I was very angry when Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform at his grandmother's funeral," he confessed.

However, his version of events conflicts with official records. The documented history indicates that Charles and Camilla met in 1970 at a polo match in Windsor, which contradicts Dorante-Day's theory of a prior romance. Despite these inconsistencies, he remains determined to prove that he is the secret brother of Harry and William.