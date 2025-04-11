Blow for Terelu Campos After the Information Revealed by Maestro Joao

Maestro Joao, now known as Benita, has revealed on Mañaneros a previously unknown fact about Terelu Campos. The fortune teller went back to the time when María Teresa Campos was a television presenter to recall when he first saw Alejandra Rubio's mother. The woman from Málaga, whom Maestro Joao asked to take a photo with, agreed but not before saying: "Please, don't touch me."

An anecdote that aligns with the haughty and superior character of Terelu that has been talked about in recent weeks. Some colleagues of the eldest of the Campos sisters agree that she didn't treat the professionals she worked with in the past very well.

Maestro Joao Has Revealed What Terelu Once Told Him to the Surprise of Those Present

It was Alessandro Lequio who uncovered an unusual situation about María Teresa Campos's firstborn. The count narrated on Vamos a ver that Terelu Campos had a secretary who held the ashtray and put her hand out for "spitting gum during commercials." A comment that Alejandra Rubio firmly denied, trying to disprove the panelist's arguments.

| Europa Press

Shortly after, a woman who worked with Terelu at Telemadrid came forward, supporting the words of Ana Obregón's ex. "What Lequio says is true," this person admitted a few days ago on TardeAR.

The events date back to a time when smoking was allowed on television sets. Due to the short duration of commercials, Carmen Borrego's sister was served tobacco. "Terelu didn't have time to go outside to smoke, and her personal assistant would hand her the tobacco, light her cigarettes, and hold the ashtray," the Italian assured.

Maestro Joao's Comment Confirms the Attitude of Terelu Campos That Has Been Talked About for Weeks

Additionally, it emerged that since Terelu liked to have her yogurt stirred, her secretary would stir it with a spoon, making it easier for the then Telemadrid presenter.

Terelu didn't expect at this point that testimonies from people who shared studio hours with her would come to light. Professionals who have questioned her behavior in the work environment reproaching her for a supposed arrogant attitude.

| Telemadrid

Now, the comment made by Maestro Joao on the public channel's show hosted by Adela González follows that same line. At the time, Terelu wasn't pleased to get too close to the Madrid fortune teller, who, on the other hand, confessed to feeling admiration for María Teresa Campos.