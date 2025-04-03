Hard Blow for Leire Martínez, Former Member of La Oreja de Van Gogh: They Announce the Worst News

Several months after the controversy that arose from her departure from La Oreja de Van Gogh, Leire Martínez has received a new and harsh blow. This well-known Spanish band has just announced the worst news for their former vocalist.

In mid-October, coinciding with Amaia Montero's return to the stage, the group issued a statement that left all their fans speechless. In it, they announced Leire's departure after 17 years of success.

However, although at first it seemed that this document had been signed by all its members, Leire Martínez wanted to make it clear that nothing could be further from the truth:

"The group has communicated what they considered. I haven't signed the statement. When I consider it and feel well, I will tell whatever it is, but for now, I don't have much to say."

During these months, all kinds of rumors have circulated related to both Leire Martínez's musical career and that of her former colleagues. However, now a piece of news has come to light that has undoubtedly been a hard blow for the singer.

Leire Martínez Takes a Hard Hit

While Leire Martínez has chosen to start a new musical project on her own, everything points to La Oreja de Van Gogh taking a completely unexpected turn. A decision that has left everyone speechless, especially their former vocalist.

This Wednesday, April 2, during the latest broadcast of Tentáculos, journalist David Insua revealed that this famous band is working on a new album with Amaia Montero.

Additionally, the television collaborator has hinted that the new La Oreja de Van Gogh album will include both unreleased tracks and some of their most classic songs.

Meanwhile, music promoter Odi O'Malley has confirmed the news on his website, highlighting that the band to which Leire Martínez belonged plans to embark on a world tour.

So far, neither La Oreja de Van Gogh nor Amaia Montero have made any statements about their return to the stage. However, according to O'Malley, in recent months, the singer has been seen in the same recording studio as her former colleagues.

As expected, this news has caused a great stir on social media. So much so that several users on X have not wanted to miss the opportunity to comment on it.

"It was coming, and it was an open secret," assured one internet user. "This would be the confirmation of what we suspected: that they kicked Leire out to bring Amaia in," opined another user.

Others, however, have wanted to show all their support for Leire Martínez in these difficult times: "I think what they've done is very wrong, but also on Amaia's part."