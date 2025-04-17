Blow for Anabel Pantoja After What Happened With David Rodríguez in Seville

Anabel Pantoja returned to Seville last week alongside her partner David Rodríguez after spending a few days in Gran Canaria. Amid constant rumors about a bad relationship between David and the influencer's family, the behavior of the physiotherapist upon reuniting with Merchi, his partner's mother, drew attention. These images have been widely discussed and could confirm what the relationship between Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend and her mother is really like.

A few weeks ago, alarms were raised about the tense relationship between the two. Journalist Sandra Aladro was the first to warn that David and Merchi "neither greet nor look at each other." This was confirmed in their recent reunion in the Andalusian capital, where the couple arrived with their daughter Alma.

| Europa Press

David Rodríguez Made a Gesture That Showed the Relationship He Has with His Mother-in-Law

Far from calming the situation, it seems quite the opposite. Anabel Pantoja, with a serious face, arrived at the mentioned airport without taking her eyes off her mobile phone. Meanwhile, David Rodríguez pushed the baby stroller while the father of the Cordoban took care of the luggage.

It was then that the cameras captured the moment they reached the place where Merchi was waiting for them. Upon seeing each other, mother and daughter embraced in an emotional hug while David Rodríguez walked past with the stroller without exchanging any gesture with his mother-in-law. This makes it inevitable to think that the cordiality between them is not what one would expect.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

It also drew attention that Merchi did have the opportunity to greet David's father with two kisses before they all entered the elevator together.

Despite Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez striving to show some normalcy to the media, the scene is thought-provoking. These images show that the relationship between David and his mother-in-law is not exactly good.

The Reasons for the Distance Between David Rodríguez and Merchi Bernal

Everything points to the bond between them being broken and that it is Anabel who tries to keep the family balance as best she can. Despite the obstacles Anabel is encountering along the way, the Sevillian continues to strongly support her relationship.

Journalist Antonio Rossi explained that a few weeks ago an event occurred that led to the distance between mother-in-law and son-in-law. "Even in public, with a camera in front, it is evident that there are two sides," the collaborator of Vamos a Ver assured.

| Europa Press

Rossi, without giving more details about what is really happening, explained that "the circumstances have changed." Something has happened that has caused situations "as evident" as last Tuesday's at the airport. An event whose consequences have become visible in the physiotherapist's gesture toward his partner's mother.