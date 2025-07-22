Rodrygo changes teams, the news comes from Brazil: he's joining Madrid's No. 1 rival

Rodrygo's future is making headlines across the Spanish capital. Real Madrid is facing a period full of changes, and knowing what to do with "11" has become a priority for Florentino Pérez. The president needs to make an urgent decision, since the club's transfer market largely depends on the Brazilian's fate.

If Rodrygo leaves, Real Madrid would have enough room to pursue another blockbuster transfer. On the other hand, if he stays, Xabi Alonso will have to adjust his system to make space for him in an attack that already features names like Mbappé, Vinícius, and Gonzalo García. His destination is a mystery, but the first news is starting to arrive from Brazil, and the surprise has been total.

| Europa Press

Liverpool wants Rodrygo, but Brazil points to another team

In recent weeks, rumors about his situation haven't stopped circulating. Most reports point to Liverpool as the club best positioned to secure his services. The "reds" are about to finalize Luis Díaz's departure to Bayern Munich, which would give them space and resources to go all in for Rodrygo.

The English side believes that Real Madrid's player would fit perfectly into the project led by Arne Slot. Rodrygo could take on a leading role at Anfield, something that's becoming increasingly difficult for him in Madrid. However, in the last few hours, a piece of information has emerged that could completely change the landscape.

Surprise from Brazil: Madrid's no. 1 enemy enters the scene

According to UOL Esporte, FC Barcelona has already started contacts with Rodrygo's camp to gauge his willingness to switch sides. The move, although surprising, can't be ruled out considering the player's quality and Barça's need to strengthen their attack.

According to the same outlet, FC Barcelona has used intermediaries to convey their interest to Rodrygo's camp. The operation would be completely independent from Marcus Rashford's, since the Englishman would arrive on loan, while Rodrygo's signing would be for the medium or long term.

Florentino Pérez faces a key decision

For now, Rodrygo still belongs to Real Madrid, and there are no official moves. However, the coming weeks could be decisive. Florentino Pérez must assess whether it's worth letting him join the eternal rival, a decision that could shape the future of the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo keeps silent, knowing that in such a volatile transfer market, anything is possible. Now, with Barça on the table, his future promises to be one of the hottest topics of the summer. We'll see if the story takes an unexpected turn.