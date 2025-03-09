Happiness Arrives at the Vatican: Urgent Statement on Pope Francis's Health

The Vatican breathes a sigh of relief after the latest news about Pope Francis's health. After several days of uncertainty, the latest medical report has brought very good news. However, although his recovery is progressing, the authorities insist on maintaining caution.

The updates on Pope Francis's condition have been constant, but with little concrete information. Until this Saturday, the doctors had avoided making statements about his progress. Now, they have confirmed that he shows a "slight gradual improvement" and that the Pontiff "responds well to therapy."

| Instagram, @franciscus

Pope Francis Remains Stable and Improves Slowly

From the Vatican, it was reported this morning that the night was calm. Pope Francis is resting, and his condition has not worsened. However, as a precaution, he will not be able to go to the window to pray the traditional Sunday Angelus.

Instead, he will send a written message during midday today. In this text, in addition to expressing his closeness to the faithful, he might address some current issues. The decision not to appear in public is due to the need to avoid unnecessary exertion.

One of the aspects that most concerned the doctors was the possibility of infections. However, the latest blood tests do not show alarming signs. This has been a relief, as any such complication could worsen his condition.

| Europa Press

The Prognosis Remains Reserved

The Pontiff, 88 years old, has been hospitalized for 24 days at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital. He was admitted on February 14 due to bilateral pneumonia. Despite the difficulties, he has maintained his routine of prayer and work as much as possible.

His recovery has required high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive ventilation at night to improve his lung function. Additionally, he has followed a treatment with antibiotics and corticosteroids to reduce inflammation and combat the infection.

Along with medication, he has needed respiratory and motor physiotherapy to strengthen his lung capacity and prevent physical deterioration from prolonged rest. Periodic blood tests have also been conducted to detect possible complications, without any signs of additional infection being found so far.

| Europa Press, Vectorfair D, en.e-noticies.cat

The medical team has asked for patience and caution regarding Pope Francis's health. They have reminded that, although the progress is positive, he is not yet out of danger. In fact, they have not specified how many more days he will need to remain in the hospital.

This Saturday, he even spent some time in the hospital chapel, where he received the Eucharist. He has also been able to continue with some of his tasks from his room. These signs have been interpreted as positive by those close to him.