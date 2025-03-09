William Should Call Harry After What Lady Di's Lover Just Declared

The dispute between Princes William and Harry remains one of the most talked-about topics in the British Royal Family. In a public appearance, James Hewitt, known for his relationship with Princess Diana, shared his thoughts on how Lady Di would have handled the conflict between her sons.

Hewitt, a former cavalry officer who was close to Diana for many years, spoke sadly about the difficult situation facing William and Harry. According to him, Princess Diana would never have allowed her sons to become so distant.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Diana of Wales, the Mother Concerned About the Conflict Between Her Sons

In a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, Hewitt expressed his opinion on the conflict that has divided the brothers: "Any mother would be worried and uneasy about such a disagreement," he said. "She would have done everything possible to prevent this from happening. Diana was a woman of character, a devoted mother, and she wouldn't have allowed the distance between her sons to become an irreparable chasm."

The conflict between William and Harry has grown over time. The simple differences, with William focused on his role as a future king and Harry seeking his independence, have evolved into a deep emotional rift. This fracture has become public, with explosive statements from both brothers in interviews and books, making their reconciliation difficult.

The Immense Void Left by Lady Di

Diana of Wales was always known for her devotion to her sons: raising them differently from what the strict Royal protocols demanded was one of her greatest challenges. According to Hewitt, Diana always sought to keep her sons united and away from the internal politics of the Royalty. "If she were here, she would find a way to bring them together, Diana couldn't stand unnecessary conflicts," the former officer recounted.

"She hated the court's hypocrisy, but she would never have allowed her sons to become adversaries," he added. This confrontation between William and Harry, which has often been aired publicly, has highlighted how external pressures can affect the relationship. Diana, who fought throughout her life to maintain family unity, would be the first to try to mediate between them, according to Hewitt.

The Weight of the Monarchy and the Distance Between the Brothers

Meanwhile, the situation remains tense. Harry, who decided to step down from his royal duties, and William, who responsibly assumes his future role as monarch, continue on separate paths. Although the institution has played a decisive role in this rupture, Diana's echo remains palpable in their lives.

Harry and William may be the heir princes, but for many, their brotherly connection is what truly defines the British Royal Family. Diana's influence remains present, as a reminder of what a mother would have wished for them: unity, love, and compassion. Perhaps, one day, the princes will decide to honor their mother's legacy by reconciling forever.