Goodbye to Aunt Ernesta in 'El Paradís de les Senyores': Makes a Final Decision

The next chapter of El paradís de les senyores will bring key moments that will mark a turning point in the story of several characters. Intrigues, farewells, and internal conflicts will dominate the plot, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

However, the main protagonist of this episode will be Aunt Ernesta. Overwhelmed by the situation surrounding her, she will make a drastic decision and return to Lecco. Meanwhile, other stories will continue their course in parallel.

Irene will face a dilemma that could alter her relationship with María. Additionally, Flora will take an unexpected turn, which will test the will of Umberto and Adelaide.

| TV3

Aunt Ernesta Says Goodbye

Chaos and tensions have been increasing for Aunt Ernesta, to the point where the situation has become unsustainable. Throughout the last episodes, she has tried to manage family conflicts, but she will finally make the determination to return to Lecco.

Her departure will not be an easy decision, but the need to distance herself and regain tranquility will weigh more than any other consideration. Her departure leaves a big question mark over the future of those who stay and how her absence will affect the development of events.

| TV3

Irene and Her Secret Plan

Meanwhile, Irene can't hide her anger after discovering that María will get married in May and hadn't told her. This estrangement leads her to make an impulsive decision: to look for a roommate behind María's back.

Despite everyone warning her that this is a mistake, Irene goes ahead with her plan, generating even more tension in her environment. On the other hand, Vittorio and his team finally accept the rejection of the big order from the Americans, although the repercussions could be serious.

| TV3

At the same time, Flora is ready to leave Villa Guarnieri, but Umberto is not willing to accept it. Desperate to keep her, he will turn to Adelaide to help convince her to stay.

With so many open plots, this episode promises strong emotions and decisions that could change the course of the story. Additionally, there is no doubt that Aunt Ernesta's departure will leave a huge void in El paradís de les senyores.