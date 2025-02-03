Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
David Rodríguez with a beard appears in the foreground while Gema López speaks gesturing in a studio background.
Gema López puts the spotlight on David, Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Atresmedia
PEOPLE

Gema López confirms what everyone suspects about Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend: 'He doesn't have...'

Gema López reveals live what she really thinks about the attitude Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend is showing


by

Vanesa González

Gema López has surprised the audience of Espejo Público by confirming what everyone suspects about David Rodríguez. The journalist hasn't hesitated to point out that "it doesn't make sense" the attitude that Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend is having.

It was last Thursday, January 30, when the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands raised all the alarms around this media couple. That day, this body issued a statement informing that an investigation had been opened against them for alleged child abuse.

Gema López is on a live show, while in another part of the image David Rodríguez and Anabel Pantoja appear holding Alma with a heart covering her face. Screenshot from 'Espejo Público'.
Gema López and her colleagues analyze the respective attitudes of David and Anabel | Atresmedia

With this legal procedure, the Investigative Court number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria aims to clarify what really caused the injuries to little Alma. As expected, since then, a lot of information has come to light.

This Monday, February 3, Gema López and the rest of the collaborators of the social section of Espejo Público, have dedicated part of their broadcast to analyzing this delicate topic.

Gema López reports on breaking news related to Anabel Pantoja, while a background image shows a house with a red roof and blue sky. Screenshot from 'Espejo Público'.
Gema López claims that David's attitude "doesn't make sense" | Atresmedia

After meticulously reviewing all the information that has come to light since last Thursday, the co-host has confirmed what many suspected. According to her, David's attitude "doesn't make sense":

"I see David relaxed and, from what I'm told, Anabel isn't well, she's going through delicate moments." Meanwhile, Gema López has assured that Anabel Pantoja's reaction is much more "natural," considering the seriousness of the situation.

Gema López confirms what many suspect about David Rodríguez, Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend: "It doesn't make sense"

After highlighting that "there have been two occasions when David has addressed the press," showing total normality, Gema López wanted to focus on him. So much so that she has assured that, for her, "it's not normal" that they are being investigated for alleged child abuse.

Meanwhile, Laura Fa has pointed out that a controversy like this must have affected them "as a couple" to Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend. "A crisis like this takes a toll on any couple," she added.

A house with a red tile roof and a terrace with a glass railing, at the bottom there is a text mentioning an investigation. Screenshot from 'Espejo Público'.
Anabel Pantoja still hasn't left home | Atresmedia

At this moment, the collaborator was interrupted by Gema López to highlight that, in this case, "there is an objective fact." "Anabel's behavior is completely different from David's."

Additionally, the co-host has assured that in the statement that Anabel Pantoja published on social media "she shows herself hurt, devastated, and worried." Furthermore, the influencer "talks about the hell they've been through and the investigation," something that has strongly caught her attention:

Pilar Vidal with a serious expression appears on a television program reporting on an investigation related to Anabel Pantoja, while in the background a street is seen with Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez walking. Screenshot from 'Espejo Público'.
Pilar Vidal claims that David has contradictory versions | Atresmedia

"His attitude is completely different. I'm not a psychologist, but it has shocked me because they are living the same situation and, yet, he talks about everything being fine and that they are doing great."

Next, Gema López asked Pilar Vidal if it surprises her that, "in the face of the same fact, Anabel and David's image is so opposite." A question that the television collaborator didn't take long to answer:

"Yes, the images we've seen coming out of the statement catch my attention... He spent more time declaring than she did.[…]Yes, it catches my attention a lot, in fact, of everything that has been leaked, although it was later said that it wasn't, the one who has the contradictory version is him."

Meanwhile, Pilar Vidal wanted to highlight that the couple "wasn't solid or established either." "They had lived through an episode of infidelity that she forgave," added Gema López's colleague.

➡️ People

More posts: