Gema López confirms what everyone suspects about Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend: 'He doesn't have...'

Gema López has surprised the audience of Espejo Público by confirming what everyone suspects about David Rodríguez. The journalist hasn't hesitated to point out that "it doesn't make sense" the attitude that Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend is having.

It was last Thursday, January 30, when the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands raised all the alarms around this media couple. That day, this body issued a statement informing that an investigation had been opened against them for alleged child abuse.

With this legal procedure, the Investigative Court number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria aims to clarify what really caused the injuries to little Alma. As expected, since then, a lot of information has come to light.

This Monday, February 3, Gema López and the rest of the collaborators of the social section of Espejo Público, have dedicated part of their broadcast to analyzing this delicate topic.

After meticulously reviewing all the information that has come to light since last Thursday, the co-host has confirmed what many suspected. According to her, David's attitude "doesn't make sense":

"I see David relaxed and, from what I'm told, Anabel isn't well, she's going through delicate moments." Meanwhile, Gema López has assured that Anabel Pantoja's reaction is much more "natural," considering the seriousness of the situation.

After highlighting that "there have been two occasions when David has addressed the press," showing total normality, Gema López wanted to focus on him. So much so that she has assured that, for her, "it's not normal" that they are being investigated for alleged child abuse.

Meanwhile, Laura Fa has pointed out that a controversy like this must have affected them "as a couple" to Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend. "A crisis like this takes a toll on any couple," she added.

At this moment, the collaborator was interrupted by Gema López to highlight that, in this case, "there is an objective fact." "Anabel's behavior is completely different from David's."

Additionally, the co-host has assured that in the statement that Anabel Pantoja published on social media "she shows herself hurt, devastated, and worried." Furthermore, the influencer "talks about the hell they've been through and the investigation," something that has strongly caught her attention:

"His attitude is completely different. I'm not a psychologist, but it has shocked me because they are living the same situation and, yet, he talks about everything being fine and that they are doing great."

Next, Gema López asked Pilar Vidal if it surprises her that, "in the face of the same fact, Anabel and David's image is so opposite." A question that the television collaborator didn't take long to answer:

"Yes, the images we've seen coming out of the statement catch my attention... He spent more time declaring than she did.[…]Yes, it catches my attention a lot, in fact, of everything that has been leaked, although it was later said that it wasn't, the one who has the contradictory version is him."

Meanwhile, Pilar Vidal wanted to highlight that the couple "wasn't solid or established either." "They had lived through an episode of infidelity that she forgave," added Gema López's colleague.