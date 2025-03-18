Juan José Ballesta's First Words on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' After His Case Is Dismissed

Juan José Ballesta's nightmare has ended. This Tuesday, the judge in charge of the case has decreed the conclusion of the procedure because she hasn't found clear evidence in the testimony of the alleged victim. Juan José Ballesta wanted to speak to Y ahora Sonsoles where he has confessed how he feels at this moment.

After the news became known, the program Y ahora Sonsoles had the opportunity to speak exclusively with the actor. Juan José Ballesta has confessed to the television program how he has felt after the case was dismissed: "I feel very relieved that this nightmare is finally over."

"When I found out, I jumped and called my son and called my mother. I slept so well last night that you can't imagine," he stated in front of the program's microphones. News that has relieved both him and his entire family who have supported him throughout the process.

Juan José Ballesta Confesses How He Feels on Y ahora Sonsoles

Ballesta has acknowledged that he has had a very hard time during this period. "Both emotionally and on the street, where there were people who wouldn't stop judging me," he added.

The accusation has had consequences in his personal and professional life. "Because of this complaint, many doors in cinema have been closed to me, and I've had to work installing LED screens," he confessed.

Despite the relief, the actor has made it clear what his goal is now. "I want to have some projects in cinema open up to me again," he expressed with determination.

Juan José Ballesta wants to look to the future with hope. Now that his name has been cleared, his desire is to resume his acting career.

Juan José Ballesta Confesses on Y ahora Sonsoles That He Wants to Resume His Work as an Actor

This case has been a hard blow for the actor, and thanks to the lack of evidence, the judge has closed the procedure. However, the consequences on his public image have been unavoidable. Now, Ballesta hopes to regain his prestige and return to filming.

Reactions haven't been long in coming. Many followers have shown their support for the actor after the news became known. His words have reflected the pain he has experienced in these months.

But also his hope for a new stage. Juan José Ballesta has turned the page. Now he only wants to go back to doing what he loves most: acting.