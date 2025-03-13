Firm Decision by María del Monte with Antonio Tejado amid Ongoing Judicial Investigation

María del Monte shocked everyone with her determination regarding Antonio Tejado during the ongoing judicial investigation: not to talk about the matter. The singer appeared as a guest on El Hormiguero and, when Pablo Motos intended to discuss the robbery, María reacted by putting her foot down.

Her response, brief but forceful, made it clear that she was not willing to talk about the subject. Motos, surprised by the artist's refusal, tried to ease the situation, but María del Monte remained firm in her decision not to speak. "I don't talk about this topic," she stated, making her stance very clear.

| Atresmedia

María del Monte Takes a Firm Stand with Antonio Tejado

The year 2023 was especially challenging for the singer María del Monte, who suffered a robbery at her home. Subsequently, her nephew, Antonio Tejado, was arrested and accused as the "intellectual author" of the crime. Currently, aunt and nephew are awaiting the trial that will determine whether the Sevillian is guilty of the assault or not.

Amid this situation, María appeared yesterday on the set of El Hormiguero, surprising with her decision regarding Tejado: not to talk about the matter. On this occasion, Motos did not hesitate to address the topic of the robbery at the singer's house, an issue that still makes headlines. María, who has always shown a discreet and reserved attitude, reacted firmly, asking not to delve into such a painful topic.

| Atresmedia

"Look, it's a very unpleasant topic, a topic I don't talk about, I don't have to say anything," she commented. However, the Valencian insisted on knowing details about what happened and how María was coping with the judicial investigation. When Pablo mentioned the case, María del Monte appeared visibly uncomfortable and tense.

"That happened, and we're trying to get over it, I don't talk about this topic," the artist reiterated with a firm tone. María clarified that it was not a matter she felt obliged to discuss, emphasizing that she had decided to leave it behind and move on with her life. "So don't ask me," she concluded, thus putting an end to that uncomfortable moment.

María del Monte Tries to Move On from What Happened with Antonio Tejado

The robbery at her home has been a very significant emotional blow for María. As a result of what happened, both she and her partner, Inmaculada Casal, have needed professional help to overcome it. The assault was extremely violent, even fearing for their lives.

Shortly after, the arrest of Antonio Tejado would be a new, totally unexpected, and devastating blow for the artist. María has always been of a reserved nature, and although what happened continues to be news, she prefers not to talk about the subject.

| Europa Press

Therefore, during her visit to El Hormiguero, she remained firm in her stance not to talk further about an episode she considers traumatic. María del Monte's attitude toward Pablo Motos's questions was a clear example of her determination to protect herself. The presenter did not understand it that way, as he insisted on it despite her refusal to comment.

In an attempt to ease the atmosphere, the singer wanted to explain and justify her reaction to Motos's questions. As she recounted, her desire is to move forward and "keep life moving forward." Hence her desire and determination to let justice speak and determine whether Antonio was involved in the assault on her home.

| Europa Press

In short, the singer chose to focus on what really mattered to her: her family and her inner peace. In a short time, María lost two brothers, one of whom was Tejado's father, and her mother. This was compounded by her nephew's arrest, and all of it ended up taking a toll on Inmaculada Casal's partner.

María ended up going to therapy and found her lifeline in music. To this day, she continues to fight against her fears, but with renewed strength. All this while awaiting the trial against Antonio.