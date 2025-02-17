Expectation After Gema López's News About Antonio Tejado on 'Espejo Público'

Gema López has caused a great stir on the set of Espejo Público by sharing a recent and revealing news related to Antonio Tejado and his current legal issue.

A few days ago, Diario de Sevilla exclusively revealed that Judge Gutiérrez Casillas has decided to investigate three new suspects for the robbery of María del Monte.

This information, as expected, has not gone unnoticed among other media outlets. So much so that this very morning Gema López and the rest of the Espejo Público team dedicated part of their broadcast to discussing all these developments.

However, what has really caused great anticipation on the set of this morning show is the news that the co-host of Más Espejo has shared with viewers. According to her confirmation, “there are new data from the Civil Guard.”

As Gema López has now assured, Antonio Tejado could even face “three charges for the robbery of the house” of his aunt and his wife, Inmaculada Casal. Additionally, to complete this information, she shared a fragment of the news published by the aforementioned Seville media a few days ago:

“The Civil Guard attributes to Antonio Tejado charges of robbery with violence and intimidation, illegal detention, and belonging to a criminal group.”

Gema López has started the Más Espejo section with an unexpected news about the current legal issue Antonio Tejado is facing. According to confirmation, he could now face “three charges for the robbery of the house” of his aunt.

This information has come to light “at a time when the family is completely divided.” According to the journalist, on one side are “Antonio, his mother, and his brother” and on the other, María del Monte and Inmaculada Casal.

Meanwhile, Laura Fa added that there is a part of this family “that doesn't understand” the decision the artist and her wife have made to distance themselves from them. All this considering that “the problem they have is with Antonio Tejado.”

“Why doesn't María del Monte have contact with the rest of the family? What have they done wrong?” the journalist and collaborator of Espejo Público asked aloud.

These are questions to which Gema López quickly reacted. “Well, I think there is an explanation for everything,” added the co-host of the show before changing the subject.