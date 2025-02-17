Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
Logo Facebook
Antonio Tejado with a beard and Gemma López with blonde hair appear in a composite image with a colorful background.
Gema López surprises with the latest she has shared about Antonio Tejado | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Atresmedia
PEOPLE

Expectation After Gema López's News About Antonio Tejado on 'Espejo Público'

Gema López surprises the viewers of 'Espejo Público' with news related to Antonio Tejado

by

Vanesa González

Gema López has caused a great stir on the set of Espejo Público by sharing a recent and revealing news related to Antonio Tejado and his current legal issue.

A few days ago, Diario de Sevilla exclusively revealed that Judge Gutiérrez Casillas has decided to investigate three new suspects for the robbery of María del Monte.

Gema López and Laura Fa are in a studio full of screens, while a headline from Diario de Sevilla about accusations of crimes against Antonio Tejado is shown on the screen. Screenshot from 'Espejo Público'.
Gema López reveals Antonio Tejado's latest problem | Atresmedia

This information, as expected, has not gone unnoticed among other media outlets. So much so that this very morning Gema López and the rest of the Espejo Público team dedicated part of their broadcast to discussing all these developments.

However, what has really caused great anticipation on the set of this morning show is the news that the co-host of Más Espejo has shared with viewers. According to her confirmation, “there are new data from the Civil Guard.”

Antonio Tejado and María del Monte in a split image, one on the left with a beard and a green t-jersey and the other on the right with glasses and a pink jersey with a print.
Antonio Tejado has new problems related to the robbery of his aunt | en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Atresmedia

As Gema López has now assured, Antonio Tejado could even face “three charges for the robbery of the house” of his aunt and his wife, Inmaculada Casal. Additionally, to complete this information, she shared a fragment of the news published by the aforementioned Seville media a few days ago:

“The Civil Guard attributes to Antonio Tejado charges of robbery with violence and intimidation, illegal detention, and belonging to a criminal group.”

Gema López Surprises Espejo Público Viewers by Revealing Developments Related to Antonio Tejado

Gema López has started the Más Espejo section with an unexpected news about the current legal issue Antonio Tejado is facing. According to confirmation, he could now face “three charges for the robbery of the house” of his aunt.

A television program shows Gema López and Laura Fa in a studio full of screens and a group of people enjoying an outdoor meal, with a headline mentioning a family dispute related to Antonio Tejado. Screenshot from 'Espejo Público'.
Gema López claims that this media family is completely divided | Atresmedia

This information has come to light “at a time when the family is completely divided.” According to the journalist, on one side are “Antonio, his mother, and his brother” and on the other, María del Monte and Inmaculada Casal.

Meanwhile, Laura Fa added that there is a part of this family “that doesn't understand” the decision the artist and her wife have made to distance themselves from them. All this considering that “the problem they have is with Antonio Tejado.”

“Why doesn't María del Monte have contact with the rest of the family? What have they done wrong?” the journalist and collaborator of Espejo Público asked aloud.

These are questions to which Gema López quickly reacted. “Well, I think there is an explanation for everything,” added the co-host of the show before changing the subject.

➡️ People

More posts: