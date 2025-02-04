Gema López's exclusive about Iker Casillas on 'Espejo Público': 'He was married'

The viewers of Espejo Público have been truly surprised by the latest exclusive revealed by Gema López, related to the most private life of Iker Casillas. The journalist has confirmed that the former player led a double life when he was still "married to Sara Carbonero."

There is no doubt that, in recent weeks, the man from Móstoles has become one of the most pursued figures by the social press in our country. All due to the alleged romances he has been involved in over the past few years.

| Atresmedia

However, in recent days, Iker Casillas has become the center of attention after Claudia Bavel revealed all the details about their affair. Information that she shared on January 31 with all the viewers of ¡De Viernes!.

Now, Gema López has left the entire audience of Espejo Público speechless with the latest exclusive she has revealed related to the former Real Madrid goalkeeper.

As the co-host of Más Espejo has assured, Iker Casillas had led a "secret life for years." "Years that are confined to the period when he was married to Sara Carbonero," she added.

Gema López surprises viewers with the exclusive she has shared about Iker Casillas

As expected, Gema López and the rest of the collaborators of Espejo Público have dedicated part of the morning broadcast to discussing the news related to Iker Casillas. At that moment, the journalist exposed the "double life" of the former player.

According to the communicator, while he was still married to Sara Carbonero, the athlete had an affair with Lara Dibildos. Additionally, Miquel Valls has provided more details on the matter.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Gema López's colleague has assured that they have tried to contact her to know her version, but they haven't achieved their goal. However, what he has made clear is that "there are certain people in Lara's circle who would perfectly know about these encounters."

"It couldn't be called a relationship, but rather some occasional encounters," clarified the collaborator of Espejo Público. Meanwhile, he specified that these encounters "haven't been maintained for a prolonged time, but rather over a series of years."

| Atresmedia

During this time, according to him, a series of calls occurred between them to meet and see each other secretly. "Lara during all this time has been a person who, when she met with him, didn't have a partner," Miquel Valls pointed out.

At this moment, Gema López has assured that "this information already came out in its day." Additionally, she confirmed that when several "intimate aspects of Iker Casillas that encompass a double life apart from Sara came to light, Lara Dibildos's name came up."

According to the co-host of Espejo Público, at that time, the actress denied this information, but "today she doesn't deny it," a detail that has caught her attention. So much so that she didn't want to miss the opportunity to share her own theory:

"Lara denies it at a time when, even if there had been a photo, Iker Casillas was so protected that nothing would have been published," Gema López pointed out.