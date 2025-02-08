Enric Auquer Has Two Children with Two Women Almost as Well-Known as Him

Today the Goya Awards are being held, and Enric Auquer becomes one of the protagonists by being nominated as Best Supporting Actor for his role in Casa en llamas. This year's ceremony promises to be one of the most anticipated, and Enric will present himself as one of the favorites to take home the award. The Catalan actor, who already won over the audience with his performance in Quien a hierro mata, continues to achieve success in his career.

Despite being a renowned public figure, Enric Auquer has preferred to keep his private life out of the media spotlight. Little has been said about his family, although it has recently come to light that he is the father of two children from two different relationships. The actor has formed a family with two prominent women in the world of film and music.

| Europa Press, CchrisS, PixaBay

Enric Auquer and his family

He is the father of a girl and a boy, the result of his two relationships. Carmela, his eldest daughter, was born in 2016, as a result of his relationship with actress Marta Aguilar. Antonio, the youngest son, came into the world in 2021, following his relationship with singer Adela Oller. Despite the attention his family life generates, Enric has always shown a reserved attitude and doesn't usually share details about his children.

The actor avoids social media, a fact that has drawn attention in an increasingly digitalized world. The Catalan has commented that he decided to leave social media after a while, as he didn't feel comfortable with the impact they had on his well-being.

| Europa Press

In his opinion, these platforms weren't healthy, and he described them as a "narrative that isn't part of the truth." At one point, he even compared his decision to step away from them to "overcoming an illness," referring to the addiction they can generate.

Despite his aversion to social media, Enric hasn't hesitated to speak fondly about his children. In an interview with David Broncano, the actor proudly spoke of his daughter Carmela, whom he described as a very pleasant girl. However, he has made it clear that he prefers to keep his private life out of the public eye.

Enric Auquer and his relationship with Macarena García

Since last year, Enric Auquer has been romantically linked with actress Macarena García, with whom he shares a stable relationship. Although at first, both decided to keep their relationship private, the first photos of the couple were published in 2024, showing their happiness and complicity. Macarena has been a support for Enric, even joining him to important events, such as the Gaudí Awards gala, where Enric won the award for his performance in Casa en llamas.

| Europa Press, PublicDomainPictures, PixaBay

With a career that continues to rise, Enric has proven to be a talented and versatile actor, capable of adapting to different genres and styles. His nomination at this year's Goya Awards is just one of the many signs of his success.

Enric Auquer, with his dedication to work and family, has managed to stay away from excessive public exposure. Despite his achievements, the actor remains a reserved person, who prefers to keep his family matters away from media attention. Thus, his life remains a balance between his professional success and his desire for privacy.