Robert of Luxembourg's Emotional Words After the Death of His Son Frederik

The royal family of Luxembourg is going through a moment of profound grief. Prince Robert of Luxembourg has lost his youngest son, Frederik, at the age of 22. His passing has been confirmed through an official statement.

The young man suffered from a mitochondrial disease related to the POLG gene. He was diagnosed at the age of 14 when the symptoms became more evident. Since then, his health condition progressively deteriorated.

| Instagram, @royalsofluxembourg

A Late Diagnosis and an Unyielding Fight by Frederik of Luxembourg

The POLG mitochondrial disease is a genetic disorder with no cure. It affects the functioning of cells, depriving them of energy. Over time, it causes multiple organ failures, weakening those who suffer from it.

In Frederik of Luxembourg's case, the initial signs were difficult to identify. His symptoms were varied and it took years to obtain a clear diagnosis. It wasn't until adolescence that doctors managed to name his disease.

| Instagram, @royalsofluxembourg

Despite the difficulties, Frederik turned his illness into a cause. He created the POLG Foundation with the aim of promoting research into this disorder. His family also spoke on several occasions about the need to raise awareness of rare diseases.

The young man worked tirelessly to raise awareness about his condition. His commitment led him to become a reference within the medical community studying this type of ailment.

The Emotional Farewell Words of Robert of Luxembourg to His Son, Frederik

In the last days of his life, the young man wanted to say goodbye to his family. According to his father, Frederik left special messages for each of his loved ones. “Some kind, some wise, some instructive in the purest Frederik style”, recounted Prince Robert.

Even in his final moments, Frederik maintained his sense of humor. His parents shared that before departing, he wanted to give them one last smile. “Even in his last moments, his humor and boundless compassion compelled him to leave us with one last laugh… to cheer us all up,” they confessed.

But it was his final conversation with his father that was most moving, as Frederik asked a question that left an indelible mark: “Dad, are you proud of me?” His father's response was emphatic. He assured that he had always considered him his “superhero.”

There is no doubt that Frederik will not be remembered solely for his lineage. His relentless fight and strength in the face of adversity marked his legacy. His foundation will continue working in honor of his cause, promoting research into his disease.

His story is a reflection of courage and love for life. His farewell words, full of affection and humor, will remain in his family's memory. His legacy will continue to inspire those who fight against rare diseases.