Emotion on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' Over What Sonsoles Ónega Has Discovered About Rocío Jurado

María del Monte has moved everyone on Y ahora Sonsoles. She has fondly and nostalgically recalled her relationship with Rocío Jurado. Her words have touched the audience and the show's collaborators, especially Sonsoles Ónega who hasn't hidden her surprise at what she has discovered about Rocío Jurado.

The singer visited the show El Hormiguero yesterday. There, she confessed an unknown detail until now: Her first big opportunity in music was given to her by Rocío Jurado. Today she wanted to share how that first meeting with the artist was.

"This happened at a flea market in Seville and I went there and started singing," María del Monte has recounted. At that moment, no one was paying attention to her, but then, Rocío Jurado stood up and caught everyone's attention. "'Will you please be quiet! Don't you see what this girl is doing, if you want to talk, leave,'" the singer has recalled.

That moment has marked her life forever. "It seemed like a flock of angels had passed," she has said with emotion.

Since that day, they became close friends. The admiration and affection were mutual. She has even recalled anecdotes from the past with Rocío Jurado.

María del Monte has also remembered the most difficult moments. She has confessed that she suffered a lot when Rocío Jurado fell ill.

"I felt very bad when she was sick and worse the day she left," she has said through tears. Her words have filled the set with emotion. The show's collaborators have felt her pain.

To close her tribute, María del Monte wanted to dedicate a few words to the memory of Rocío Jurado. "You saw her on television and she gave you that image of a diva, but you sat next to her and she had a huge heart," she has stated, moved, live on air.

Sonsoles Ónega has listened alertly to the whole story about Rocío Jurado. The show's presenter hasn't been able to hide her surprise at discovering unpublished details of Rocío Jurado's life. Undoubtedly a program worth remembering by the show's audience.

The audience has warmly applauded her words. The emotion has been palpable in Y ahora Sonsoles. A beautiful memory of what the great Rocío Jurado was like, told by someone who truly loved her.