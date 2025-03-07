It's Official: Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's Children Have Problems

The latest posts by Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo with their children have made the issue they are facing official. The couple has started covering their little ones' faces with heart emojis. This decision has surprised many, as they previously shared family images without restrictions.

The fact that they now hide their children's identities has sparked various speculations. Some have linked this gesture to a possible crisis between the model and the footballer. Others have suggested it might be a strategy to protect the minors' privacy on social media.

| Europa Press

However, the Portuguese magazine Nove Gente has revealed a much more concerning reason. According to this publication, both Cristiano and Georgina have been receiving constant threats. The messages they receive through social media contain disturbing details and a violent tone.

In light of this delicate situation, the couple has decided to take drastic measures to ensure their family's safety. They have reinforced their security team by adding four additional bodyguards. Moreover, they have hired two more guards to protect their home and its surroundings.

Cristiano and Georgina Increase Their Security

Cristiano and Georgina have also chosen to move to a residence with greater security measures. Although Saudi Arabia is considered one of the safest countries in the world, the family doesn't want to take any risks. Their children's safety is their absolute priority at this time.

With this decision, Georgina Rodríguez seeks to reduce her little ones' exposure on social media. Although she has always proudly shared family moments, she now prefers to maintain a more discreet profile. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has also adjusted the way he shows his private life.

| Europa Press

Despite these measures, rumors about a supposed crisis between the couple have not stopped circulating. Some have interpreted the discretion in their posts as a sign of distancing. However, close sources assure that their relationship remains strong and stable.

The footballer and the model have repeatedly demonstrated that their family is the most important thing. It is not the first time they have taken measures to protect their privacy and that of their children. In the past, they have also faced unfounded rumors about their relationship.

The Public Supports Georgina Rodríguez

The couple's followers have shown their support on social media. Many understand that in times of uncertainty, it is natural for them to want to preserve their children's safety. Others have criticized those who spread unfounded theories about their private life.

| Netflix

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo remains focused on his career at Al-Nassr. Despite challenges off the field, the player maintains his sports performance at the highest level. Georgina, meanwhile, continues with her commitments as an influencer and model.

The decision to hide their children's faces could mark a change in how they interact with the public. It is possible that, from now on, the couple will opt for greater privacy. What is clear is that they will do everything possible to protect their family.

For now, neither Georgina nor Cristiano have made official statements about this situation. However, their actions make it clear that their children's safety is above all else. The couple continues forward, facing any obstacle that comes their way together.