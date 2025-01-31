Confirmed the big news about Queen Sofía and Infanta Cristina: it will happen soon

A major news about Queen Sofía and Infanta Cristina has just been confirmed: they will attend an important wedding ceremony together. The event will take place on February 7 at the Holy Church of Saint Nicholas Ragavas in Athens. The happy couple is Nicholas of Greece and Chrysi Vardinogianni, a wealthy heiress from one of the most prominent Greek families.

Representatives from various royal houses will attend this event, including the Spanish one with Queen Sofía and Infanta Cristina. After all, it is the nephew of the emeritus queen, so her attendance is more than confirmed.

The latest news about Queen Sofía and Infanta Cristina is confirmed

In a week, the first royal wedding of 2025 will take place. Queen Sofía's nephew and Infanta Cristina's cousin, Nicholas of Greece, will marry Chrysi Vardinogianni. Nine months after confirming his separation from Tatiana Blatnik after 14 years of marriage, Nicholas is getting engaged again.

In line with this information, the great news about Queen Sofía and Infanta Cristina is confirmed: both will attend the wedding together. They will be the only representatives of the Spanish royal house attending the event scheduled for February 7. Since it is a weekday, the rest of the Royal Family members have commitments to attend to.

Not so for Queen Sofía, whose official agenda increasingly has fewer official events to attend. Nor does Infanta Cristina have anything scheduled, as her only plan is to return to Switzerland, where she resides. Therefore, she is the younger sister of Felipe, the one indicated to join her mother to her nephew's wedding.

The wedding will take place at the Holy Church of Saint Nicholas Ragavas in Athens, and it seems it will be private. As it has been known, there will be 70 guests. All this despite the fact that the future wife of Prince Nicholas belongs to one of the richest and most prominent Greek families.

However, a more family-oriented than institutional event has been chosen, although faces from various royal houses will attend. Queen Sofía will be one of them, who will once again return to her roots and reunite with family and friends.

Queen Sofía returns to her home with Infanta Cristina

In seven days, Queen Sofía will set foot on Greek soil again and reminisce about her Hellenic origins. Arm in arm with Infanta Cristina, she returns to the land where she grew up and which she misses so much. The last time she returned to her native country was last August to attend Prince Michael's funeral.

On that occasion, the emeritus traveled from Palma to Athens with her sister, Princess Irene. Now, the reason for her return is much more joyful, and it is expected that Irene of Greece will also join the trip. For now, it is not confirmed, as her health is very delicate, a reason that keeps the emeritus very concerned.

However, next Friday will be a day of celebration when Queen Sofía reunites with her loved ones. Since she left her home to marry Juan Carlos I, the heart of Felipe's mother has been divided between Spain and Greece.

Whenever her schedule has allowed, she has returned to her home and contributed to strengthening the ties between the two countries. Now, on the occasion of her nephew, she will set foot on Hellenic soil again to be part of a great event.