Confirmed the Best Exclusive About Miki, Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula's Son

The best exclusive about Miki, the first son Luis Miguel had with his ex-wife Aracely Arámbula, is confirmed. As has emerged in recent weeks, the young man has decided to follow in his father's professional footsteps.

Although he has always tried to lead a discreet lifestyle away from the media, everything changed for him since last January 1. On that day, the firstborn of this media-exposed former couple came of age.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @revistaimagenes, Europa Press

As expected, in the following weeks several details about Miki's more personal side have come to light. However, one has caught significant attention: the son of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula wants to be a singer.

According to reports, the young man's intention is to make his musical debut on a global level, and the place he has chosen to launch into the music world is Europe.

All About the Anticipated Exclusive on Miki, the Son of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula Who Wants to Be a Singer

Both Luis Miguel and Aracely agreed to keep their children out of the media spotlight, a decision that remained even after their separation. However, now young Miki has decided to follow his father's footsteps in music.

| Europa Press

It has been confirmed that his world debut is scheduled for 2025 with an initial launch in Europe. A continent where the Sun of Mexico spends much of his time since he began his romantic relationship with Paloma Cuevas.

This news was confirmed exclusively by Antonio Pérez Garibay on the Telemundo program Hoy Día. As he announced a few weeks ago, his launch in Europe will also mark his global debut.

| Twitter

Additionally, according to Pérez Garibay, who has participated in the preparation of this debut, "it will be something very big." "I'm sure he will surpass his father and mother in singing. He is very handsome," he added.

However, for now, the musical style that Luis Miguel's son will adopt and the exact date of his anticipated music debut remain completely unknown.

In any case, everything indicates that Luis Miguel won't have much time to rest after his last extensive world tour. He will soon have to join his son at the start of his career as a singer.