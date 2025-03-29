They Confirm How Rafa Nadal Fell in Love with Xisca Perelló and Point to a Famous Woman

The most enduring love stories are those that, far from being bombarded by the media spotlight, grow in intimacy. The relationship between Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló is a clear example of this.

For more than two decades, the best Spanish tennis player and the business administration and management graduate have shared a life together. Thus, they have built a bond that has managed to remain solid despite Nadal's worldwide fame and the very public life it entails.

Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló Met Thanks to a Well-Known Woman

Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló met at the end of the millennium, in the year 2000, when they were just teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca. It was thanks to Maribel, Rafa's sister. Xisca and Maribel were childhood friends, having studied together at school.

Although they didn't take long to start their relationship, it was years of dating before they finally said "I do" in 2019. The wedding took place in Rome and was an intimate ceremony, surrounded only by close people, including the emeritus kings.

Throughout these years, Xisca has been a constant presence in Nadal's life, especially at crucial moments in his career. While he dominated the tennis courts, she focused on her studies and later on her work.

Currently, they both work together at the Rafa Nadal Foundation, where Xisca holds the position of director. This collaboration at the foundation has further solidified their relationship, uniting their efforts for charitable causes.

The Couple Has a Child Together: Rafael

An important milestone in their life came in 2022, when the couple welcomed their first child, Rafael. Images of Xisca pregnant began to circulate the previous year. An event that led to one of the few times the couple has allowed the media to partake in their life.

The couple, who have cultivated their love away from the paparazzi, continue to be an example of stability and discretion. With the recent birth of their son, the question many ask is whether we will see more little ones in the future.

The story of Rafa Nadal and Xisca is a tale of love that has grown over time, resisting the adversities that come with living under the public eye. In this sense, their relationship has undoubtedly been a triumph both on and off the courts.