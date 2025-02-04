Maximum happiness: Canales Rivera, cousin of Cayetano Rivera, confirms the exclusive

Canales Rivera has just received the best news. As just confirmed, Cayetano Rivera's cousin returns to the small screen with one of the most well-known programs of Mediaset España.

For years, the commentator was part of the team of collaborators of Sálvame. However, after the cancellation of that format, his television appearances decreased considerably.

| Mediaset

So much so that, although on some occasions we have been able to see him on some program, currently, Canales Rivera's work activity takes place outside the small screen. Nevertheless, this is about to change.

Now, with Ana Rosa Quintana's return to Telecinco's mornings, TardeAR has made some changes within its team of collaborators. The reins of this afternoon program have fallen into the hands of Verónica Dulanto and Frank Blanco.

| Mediaset

Additionally, although they have kept several of their regular collaborators, the format has decided to incorporate new faces into its team, among which is Cayetano Rivera's cousin.

Canales Rivera couldn't be happier: he returns to television with TardeAR

As the news portal Informalia has learned, Canales Rivera becomes one of the latest additions to TardeAR. So much so that, by the end of this week, Cayetano Rivera's cousin will begin his new and anticipated television stage.

With this incorporation, and after some time away from the media, the television collaborator returns to the small screen with Telecinco's afternoons.

| Europa Press

Despite Ana Rosa's return to the mornings, the program TardeAR will continue occupying the time slot between 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM. And all, in a new attempt to snatch the afternoon leadership from Sonsoles Ónega.

This way, and after having replaced Emma García in Fiesta during her last summer vacation, presenters Frank Blanco and Verónica Dulanto team up again.

Now, with Canales Rivera's incorporation into their team of collaborators, TardeAR will continue entertaining viewers with its most "casual and cheeky" version.

Meanwhile, Ana Rosa Quintana has returned to Telecinco's mornings and has done so in grand style. This Monday, February 3, the presenter has not gone unnoticed at all due to the harsh editorial she dedicated to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.