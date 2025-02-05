Concern for Àngel Llàcer: the detail that confirms his true health condition

Àngel Llàcer is back to life stronger than ever. All this after facing a battle against a severe infection during his trip to Vietnam, which led him to be hospitalized in the ICU and undergo several operations.

However, the presenter has overcome one of the most difficult moments of his life. Just a year after that fateful February 2024, when things got so complicated, Llàcer is determined to seize this new opportunity with all his strength.

Àngel Llàcer's new life

After months of hospitalization, his recovery has been slow but steady, and the aftermath of the necrotizing fasciitis he suffered still affects him. Nevertheless, his desire to resume his work and personal life is greater than ever.

Àngel Llàcer's energy, who is already planning to return to work in 2025, is reflected in his upcoming projects. He will host the new TV3 contest Soc i seré. A major challenge that Àngel Llàcer is eager to take on.

But his return to work is not the only thing that has marked his new stage. Despite the difficult moments he has lived through, Llàcer has also found time to enjoy his personal life, with intimate gatherings and fun moments with close friends.

Àngel Llàcer still bears the aftermath

A clear example of this was his presence at the fourth edition of the Benidorm Fest. At the music festival, the Catalan was seen during several of the private parties that took place in the Alicante city.

However, Vanitatis has been able to confirm that Àngel Llàcer was forced to remain seated at most of the private celebrations. This way, everything suggests that the presenter still bears the aftermath of the severe infection he suffered.

Despite the physical difficulties, Llàcer has made it clear that he is still willing to move forward, enjoy life. With new projects on the horizon and a renewed passion for life, the presenter shows that nothing can stop his indomitable spirit.

His return to the television sets is proof that, with a desire to live and surrounded by loved ones, there is always a new opportunity to be reborn. This way, Àngel Llàcer faces this 2025 in the best possible way.