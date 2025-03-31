Cold Shower for Mariona Ribas in 'Com Si Fos Ahir': The Whole Truth Comes to Light

Com si fos ahir continues to show why it has become one of the most solid dramas on TV3's line-up. With a fast pace and storylines that leave no one indifferent, the series captivates episode after episode. Today's episode promises to shock with the storylines that will be uncovered.

Without a doubt, the hardest surprise of today's episode will be for Isabel, played by Mariona Ribas. Her character will receive news that will completely change the way she sees her biological son. The revelation won't be exactly pleasant.

Joel's Truth Comes to Light

Marta, who lives in a sea of anguish, can't handle the pressure anymore. The situation with Joel, her adopted son, has reached a breaking point. Additionally, she feels regretful for not having acted sooner.

Salva, her partner, is also affected. Both decide to take a complicated but necessary step. The couple decides to urgently meet with Isabel, Joel's biological mother, in order to tell her the whole truth.

They reveal that Joel is involved in trafficking matters. The news hits Isabel, played by Mariona Ribas, hard, likely catching her by surprise. Her reaction will mark one of the most intense moments of today's episode.

La Barnateca in the Spotlight

This isn't the only open front in this episode. La Barnateca is also going through a major crisis after an inspection notice puts the entire team on edge.

The trigger was the recent intoxication that affected the venue, and those responsible, Gemma and Cristina, start connecting the dots. They soon suspect that someone very close might have betrayed them. All eyes point to Eva or Lua, and distrust begins to surface.

Meanwhile, Jordi keeps receiving calls from Britney, the woman he met during his trip to Las Vegas. Jordi hasn't wanted to hide anything and tells his friends. According to him, they both connected quickly and even confesses that they experienced a real madness together.

His words spark the group's curiosity. Will Britney return to Barcelona? Or will she remain a fleeting memory of his American adventure?

Everything suggests that today's episode of Com si fos ahir promises to leave a mark on the audience. Mariona Ribas shines in an increasingly complex role. Her character, Isabel, is at the center of a truth that's hard to digest. With the characters' emotions running high, the series will deliver the perfect dose of drama, conflict, and surprise today.